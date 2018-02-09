Holdup woman pleads guilty

HAGUE | The woman who helped her boyfriend hold up the Hague Market and shoot the owner has pleaded guilty in Warren County Court.

Christine W. Tomko, 28, Thurman, entered guilty pleas to felony first-degree robbery for the market stickup and burglary for one of the break-ins she and boyfriend Vittorio L. Campano, 26, did before they went to the store.

She accepted a plea agreement to 12 to 24 years in state prison when she is sentenced.

Tomko admitted that on April 25, 2017 she went to the general store in Route 8 in Hague with Campano and acted as a lookout and driver for him.

Campano has already pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other crimes, and is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in state prison. He shot store owner Jim Rypkema four times in the torso with a stolen .22-caliber handgun and stole less than $100 from the store.

Tomko said she went in the store first to check for customers, bought a bag of potato chips, then came out and told Campano there was no one else inside except Rypkema.

Campano wore a mask and he and Tomko then went back in and held up the store. She did not wear a mask.

The pair were caught two days later after State Police circulated a description of a car parked near the store during the robbery that was caught on surveillance video.

Tomko had posted on her Facebook page that she needed gas money for a new job in Saratoga Springs. After her arrest, her page was flooded with comments from people telling her she didn’t have to shoot someone to get it.

Tomko was represented by attorney Greg Teresi.