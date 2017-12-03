Holiday bazaar includes lunch

× Expand Photo provided The Schroon Lake Community Church is holding the Grannie’s Attic Bazaar during the Old Tyme Christmas.

SCHROON LAKE | The Schroon Lake Olde Tyme Christmas continues an annual tradition on Saturday, Dec. 9 with a bazaar and lunch.

The Schroon Lake Community Church’d Grannie’s Attic Bazaar and Luncheon are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with new and gently-used items for sale.

“To keep you going while you shop, a delicious soup and sandwich luncheon will be available,” the event’s Wendy Ryan said, with the luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It all takes place in the church’s Community Room on the lower level. The church is located at the corner of Main Street and Leland Avenue, and the Community Room entrance is on Leland Avenue.

“This lovely Christmas Celebration is enjoyed by all generations coming together,” Ryan said. “Children get excited knowing that Santa is coming on the fire truck after the traditional tree lighting ceremony. Multiple folks get involved from the Schroon Lake community, including the local businesses, organizations, and even school classes that donate numerous baskets for a basket raffle.”

All proceeds go to giving back to the community.

For more information on the Grannie’s Attic Bazaar and Luncheon, go to www.SLCommunityChurch.com, on Facebook@SchroonLakeCommunityChurch, or call 518-532-7272. For the Schroon Lake Olde Tyme Christmas, visit the website SchroonLakeRegion.com, or call 518-532-7675.