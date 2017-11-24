Holiday celebration to benefit local needs

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo provided Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for the Holiday Celebration of the North Country Singers, Dec. 2-3, at the Tannery Pond Community Center. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo provided The Guiding Steps North Dancers will perform at the North Country Singers Holiday Celebration that will be held at Tannery Pond on Dec. 2-3. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo provided Christine Powers, a classical, operatic soprano will perform at the North Country Singers Holiday Celebration, Dec. 2-3 at Tannery Pond. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo provided The Choir direction of Denise Conti, will perform their annual Holiday Celebration at Tannery Pond, Dec. 2-3. The performance is free, but donations are accepted and will benefit local charities. Prev Next

JOHNSBURG | The ever-popular North Country Singers’ Holiday Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. in Tannery Pond Community Center.

The North Country Singers under the direction of Denise Conti and accompanied by Linda Little and Don Preuninger will perform such holiday favorites as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “S’Vivon,” and “An English Christmas.”

Donations will be accepted to benefit Adirondack Community Outreach, North Country Hardship Fund and North Country Ministry.

The North Country Singers are excited to welcome the dynamic, classical and operatic soprano Christine Powers to the stage. Performing since the age of seven, she continued to study theater and voice at Northwestern University and the University of Notre Dame.

She continues to sing professionally and study privately, currently working under the guidance of soprano Maureen O’Flynn, who sang internationally for almost three decades and with the Metropolitan Opera.

Powers and her family moved from Loudonville to Bakers Mills in the summer of 2016.

Robin Jay will entertain the children with a Christmas story followed by a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Lake George Saxophone Quartet will join the program on Saturday and the Guiding Steps North Dancers, under the direction of Krystal Koopman, and the JCS Jazz Band under the direction of Max Garrett will perform on Sunday. All are welcome to this community event.