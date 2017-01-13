Holiday helping

SCHROON – The Town of Schroon Lions Club distributed 43 holiday baskets in the towns of Schroon and North Hudson on Dec. 23. These holiday baskets have been a Lions Club tradition for more than 50 years. Not only does Tops Friendly Markets make a generous donation, but their employees prepare the baskets. This year Tops employees (from left to right) Kia Lapier, Jen Frasier, Vinny Barcia and Missy Tucker were responsible for putting the baskets together and the Town of Schroon and North Hudson Highways Departments helped with distribution. The Lions Club thanks all who helped make the project a success. Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. If you are interested in joining the Town of Schroon Lions Club, please contact a local Lion.  This year Glen Repko is the King Lion.

Top Headlines