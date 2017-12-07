Holiday magic: Local toy drive gearing up

× The green felt pool table at the Halfway House in New Russia filled up fast with donations of new toys as part of the Adirondack Community Action Program’s “Holidays are for Sharing” toy drive. Baskets and goods for raffle were lined up around the room, with contributions from some 37 local businesses, including ski passes, movie tickets, holiday decorations, food and hand-crafted items. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Christmas gifts piled up on the pool table in the Halfway House banquet room last week.

The annual Adirondack Community Action Program toy drive is moving full speed.

Unwrapped new toys will go to families with children ages 0 to 16 as part of Holidays are for Sharing, an Essex County project that gathers pace in weeks just before Christmas.

Alan Jones, executive director at ACAP said the gifts and holiday cheer will reach 642 children this year.

And at the Friday evening kick-off celebration last week, a record-breaking 37 baskets were out for silent auction, each donated by as many local businesses, from restaurant and movie certificates, to ski passes, fire wood, festive woodcrafts, local products and food, the fundraiser saw nearly three times the support as in recent years.

As the raffle and toy drive got underway, the banquet room at the Halfway House was nearly full.

“We work with the Marine Corps league, too,” Jones said. “And the Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance Squad also donates the toys that they collect.”

Ginger Phinney, who helps coordinate the fundraising get-together each year, said the turnout was incredible.

“This is a real community effort,” she said. “It’s the magic of Christmas.”

Families that benefit from dozens of hidden Santa’s elves throughout the county will receive boxes of gifts in the week before Christmas. And the need encompasses every town.

Toys are also collected through the coming weeks at town halls and at the ACAP main office on Court Street, Jones said.

And applications for families to receive gifts are also available in every town hall.

Organizers were grateful for the enormous local support.

“A big thank you goes to all who donated and the many, many businesses around the region who helped out,” Jones said.

The end goal, he said, helps make a brighter Christmas for area families.