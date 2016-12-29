Holiday sightings

Photo provided
Indian Lake Central School celebrated the holiday season with a festive concert. Students in all grades, led by Mrs. Mulvey and Mr. Dora, entertained a packed gymnasium.
Photo provided
The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club opened for visitors as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s “Old Tyme Christmas” celebration. Visitors stopped by to warm up, let their children color Christmas pictures and to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.
Photo provided
Indian Lake Central students perform for local seniors during the holiday season.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
The Ticonderoga Central School Night Voices choir has been performing at various venues for the holidays, including the Community Luncheon at the Middle School. Music instructor Wayne Chagnon is directing them here.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Moriah Girl Scouts sang Christmas carols at the lighting of the Community Tree at the Town Gazebo. Several groups participated in the event.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
The Port Henry Fire Department held its annual Santa Run around the village recently. This Santa — who looked a lot like Fire Chief James Hughes — distributed candy to children as the fire truck came by their homes.