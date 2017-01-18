Holiday sparkle winner named

× Winner of the Ticonderoga Area Christmas Lights Contest was May Drinkwine-Shiell (center), shown with Matthew Courtright and Sara Gallipo-Sammis. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – The winners of the Ticonderoga Area Christmas Holiday Home Decorating Contest are May Drinkwine-Shiell and Larry Shiell of 439 County Route 3 in Putnam.

Their lawn and house, covered with lighted animals, angels, people, lollipops and sleighs, aced the contest.

“I’ve been decorating for Halloween and Christmas since 2001,” May said. “I started out small, and over the years, the decorating has gotten a lot bigger. I try to make it different every year.”

The Shiells will get a one-week resort vacation certificate for a free trip, courtesy of contest sponsor Century 21 Adirondacks. Homes in Ticonderoga, Putnam, Hague and Crown Point were eligible.

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry These are the winning Christmas lights of May Drinkwine-Shiell and Larry Shiell in Putnam.

“It started out small,” May said. “This year at Christmas time was the biggest I’ve ever done. It’s quite a spectacle — it’s awesome. It’s whatever (configuration) pops into my head.”

When one year ends, they begin planning for the next, Larry said.

“We already started for next near,” he said. “We’re working on Halloween.”

She has a garage to store everything in between displays, May said.

In 2003, my husband, Larry, decided I needed a bigger storage place so he built me a new garage,” she said. “I hate to tell him, I need even more space now.”

The display got bigger and bigger over the years, May said.

“After decorations are taken out of the garage, I’m on my own,” she explained. “I like to work at my own pace, so it’s easier if I work alone. Boxes are unwrapped, items are put together, everything has to be in working order, not one bulb can be out.”

The big thrill is the first time the lights are turned on once the display is set.

“I then plug everything in and wait for it to get dark,” May said. “When the lights come on, I decide if I like the set-up. I’ve been known to move things around many times before I’m happy with the final results. I’m a perfectionist.”

She has a crew of friends who help her move things out of the garage and take the lights down, but 99 percent of the decorating is her’s alone, she said.

“My friends help me only with getting stuff down and putting stuff away and not the actual decorating,” May said. “My friends, Dixie Thorpe and Sharon Moore, my cousin, Joan Parrott, my neighbors, Joe and Nancy Hoell, and of course my husband, help me if they are available.”

She said it takes her about a week to set everything up.

“I go out almost every night to make sure things are still up and working,” she said. “Plus, I like to just go out and enjoy the sights.

“It’s been a lot of hard work over the years for sure. And a lot of memories.”

The contest was the idea of Century 21 owner Angela Brown.

“Angela’s main reason was she has four children and they enjoyed driving round to see the lights when they were little,” her daughter-in-law, Sara Gallipo-Sammis, said.

Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said the chamber has been asked to run the contest for 2017.

“We’ll incorporate it into our North Country Christmas celebration; it will be sponsored and coordinated by the chamber,” Courtright said.

One year they almost didn’t have a display on the biggest viewing night, May said.

“It was Christmas Eve, the lights blew a circuit breaker, everything went out,” she said. “I panicked and Larry came to the rescue and got the power back on just in time for the first driver to come by.”

May said people have asked her why she goes through all the work.

“I do it because I enjoy it and I like to make people smile,” she said. “The holidays, especially Christmas, are not easy for some people and if I can put a smile on someone’s face, that’s what it’s all about.

“I have had many people come to my door and thank me for doing what I do and that makes me feel good.”