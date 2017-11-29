Holiday spirit to abound at ‘Christmas in Warrensburgh’ this weekend

× Expand Photo by John Franchini Several children, accompanied by their mother, paint miniature watercolors and fashion Origami creations during craft sessions mentored by Sudjai Bentley (right) during a recent year’s Christmas in Warrensburgh festival. This year’s edition is to be held Dec. 1 through Dec. 3, with most events to be held Saturday. The celebration offers an array of holiday-related activities for all ages.

WARRENSBURG | The holiday spirit of bygone eras will prevail this weekend at the annual Christmas in Warrensburgh festival.

Scheduled for Friday Dec. 1 through Sunday Dec. 3, the event harkens back to rural holiday traditions, featuring an array of activities through town.

On Saturday Dec. 2, the Warrensburg town hall at 3797 Main St. will be transformed into Toyland from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring children’s craft workshops, visits with Santa accompanied by live reindeer, and pony rides. Santa will be holding court from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. Santa’s reindeer will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The craft sessions include gingerbread house decorating, miniature watercolor and Origami crafting, old-time wooden toy making, and fashioning of evergreen holiday decorations. Live acoustic music will be presented by local youth.

Saturday also will host a living nativity scene from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Alexander Funeral Home at 3809 Main St.

New this year is an Indoor Holiday Market at the River Street Plaza, featuring artisans demonstrating their work including glass blowing, candle-making, as well as creation of ornaments and paper bead jewelry. Courtly Music Unlimited will be performing their baroque music at this market.

Old-time horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered at River Street Plaza on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and at Warrensburg Elementary School on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The Warrensburgh Museum of Local History at 3754 Main St. will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, displaying its holiday exhibits along with their professional displays of local history and artifacts.

The town’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Floyd Bennett Bandstand, an event that includes Santa and caroling; plus music by the Warrensburg Elementary School Band, decorating by local Girl Scouts, as well as hot chocolate and cookies.

OPEN HOUSES

The festival also features local businesses holding open houses and special events , most of them on Dec. 2.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nemec’s Sport Shop at 4036 Main St. will be offering pet photos with Santa, accompanied by free pet treats. Throughout Saturday, open houses and sales will be offered at such businesses as Deadwood Mountain Trading Company, Adirondack Rustic Interiors, Miller Antiques & More, Big Moose Furniture and Riverside Gallery. These events may feature discounts, local artisans at work, giveaways, book signings and refreshments.