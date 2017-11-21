Holiday Train back again

× Expand Photo provided The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train arrives during the holiday season last year. The train is visiting Essex and Clinton counties on Nov. 27.

TICONDEROGA | The light-covered Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train is soon rolling into Port Henry and Ticonderoga.

The train will arrive on Monday, Nov. 27, at 3:10 p.m. in Ticonderoga and 4:45 p.m. in Port Henry.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for the 19th year to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food shelves.

At each stop, the Holiday Train provides a box car stage, a line up of musical talents and a corporate contribution to the local food bank.

Spectators, in turn, are encouraged to donate food and funds, all of which stays in the community. Items such as infant formula, canned meats and spaghetti sauce are in popular demand.

“We hope for good weather and a good turnout,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “All the food collected goes directly to the Food Shelf.”

People are asked to take a nonperishable food item to the train stop for donation to the local food shelf.

The train is 1,000 feet in length, with 14 rail cars decorated with thousands of LED lights, and a boxcar that was converted into a traveling stage for the performers.

Canadian country artists Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Kelly Prescott will be the musicians on the U.S. train this year.

The train will arrive at:

- Ticonderoga Amtrak Station, 3:10 p.m.

- Port Henry Train Station, 4:45 p.m.

- Plattsburgh Amtrak Station, 7:15 p.m.

- Rouses Point Train Station, 9 p.m.

“The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities,” said Keith Creel, the railroad’s president and chief executive officer. “People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show, all in the name of community. The holiday season is the best time of the year, and we look forward to bringing together thousands of Canadians and Americans this season for this incredibly important cause and a great time.”

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said he appreciates the efforts of CP Railway to help local food programs.

“I’m going to go,” Giordano said. “I’ll thank our community for supporting the cause of the food bank. I hope everyone will take a nonperishable food item. At this time of year, it’s wonderful to be a part of this community event.”

He said people should try to arrive early, around 2:45 p.m., because the boxcar stage opens toward the State Boat Launch Site and the train will block the crossing when it arrives.

“We’re thankful of the many blessings we have at this time of year,” Giordano said. “There are many good causes in town that need our support.”