Holy Week observed soon

TICONDEROGA | Holy Week starts the week of March 25 at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church and other churches.

It will be a culmination of the Lenten Season observed in Christian churches throughout the world.

Starting with the Palm Sunday Service on March 25, Holy Week will trace the events of that first Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, April 1.

The Palm Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. will feature the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem followed by reflections on the events of that first Holy Week through readings, hymns and message.

Pastor Scott Tyler’s sermon title is “The Mind of Christ!” Communion will be served at the 8:30 service and the 10:30 a.m. service will be enriched with special music and a children’s message. Traditional palms will be distributed at both services.

The church sanctuary will be available on Wednesday at noon for a Quiet Prayer time. This service is available each week for those who seek a quiet place away from life’s busy pace for meditation and prayer. Everyone is welcome. All faiths are invited.

The Maundy Thursday service will be observed on March 29 at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Church. All are welcome to partake in a light dinner followed by a service with communion and hand washing representing Christ’s Last Supper with his disciples. Tyler’s sermon title is “Love One Another! ”

Good Friday, March 30, will find the church sanctuary open for prayer and meditation in the morning until noon.

On Easter Sunday, April 1, the celebration of Christ’s resurrection will be shared with an Ecumenical Sunrise Service at Fort Ticonderoga at 6 a.m. Many area clergy will participate.

It is advisable to wear warm clothing as the service is held out of doors as the sun appears on the fort ramparts facing the Green Mountains of Vermont. Proceeds from passing the collection plates will be given to the Ti Area Clergy Association Fund to help local residents in need.

All are invited to a breakfast buffet at 7 a.m. at the Methodist Church fellowship hall following the Sunrise Service at the fort. A free-will donation is appreciated.

Also on Easter Morning at 10 a.m., a traditional Easter Service will be held for all worshipers in the sanctuary at the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street.

Pastor Scott Tyler will lead the service and deliver the messages, including one for the children. His sermon title will be “I Have Seen The Lord!” Communion will be served and special music will be presented by the choir. All are welcome.

For more information, call the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church website, www.tifumc.com.