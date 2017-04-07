Holy Week starting soon in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — Holy Week will get started on April 9 at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church.

It will be a culmination of the Lenten Season, as observed in Christian churches throughout the world, starting with the Palm Sunday Service on April 9.

Holy Week will trace the events of that first Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 16. All are welcome to the First United Methodist Church for the services.

The Palm Sunday services, April 9, at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., will feature the triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem followed by reflections on the somber events of that first Holy Week through readings and message.

Pastor Scott Tyler’s sermon title is “Palms to Passion!”

Communion will be served at the 8:30 a.m. service, and the 10:30 a.m. service will be enriched with special music and a children’s message. Traditional palms will be distributed at both services.

The church sanctuary will be available on Wednesday, April 12 at noon for a quiet prayer time. This service is available each week for those who seek a quiet place away from life’s busy pace for meditation and prayer. Everyone of all faiths are invited.

The Maundy Thursday service will be observed on April 13 at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the church. All are welcome to partake in a light dinner followed by a service with communion and hand-washing representing Christ’s Last Supper with disciples. Tyler’s sermon title is “A New Commandment!”

Good Friday, April 14th will find the church Sanctuary open for prayer and meditation in the morning until noon.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, the joyous celebration of Christ’s Resurrection will be shared with an Ecumenical Sunrise Service at Fort Ticonderoga at 6 a.m. Many area clergy will participate.

It is advisable to wear warm clothing, as the service is held out of doors on the fort ramparts facing the Green Mountains of Vermont as the sun appears. Proceeds from passing the collection plates will be given to the Ti Area Clergy Association Fund to help local residents in need.

All are invited to a breakfast buffet at the Methodist Church following the Sunrise Service at the fort. A free-will donation is appreciated.

Also on Easter morning, at 10 a.m. a traditional Easter Service will be held for all worshippers in the sanctuary at Ti Methodist Church. Tyler will lead the service and deliver the messages, including one for the children. His sermon title will be “Seeing the Lord!”

Communion will be served and special music will be presented by the choir. All are welcome.