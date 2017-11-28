Home decorating contest starting

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry 2017 winners May Drinkwine-Shiell and Larry Shiell in Putnam.

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga Area Holiday Home and Business Decorating Contest is being held with the theme “Getting into the Holiday Spirit!”

The contest is being sponsored by Century 21 Adirondacks and the Ticonderoga Best Western Plus in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Even if you do not enter the contest, all area businesses, organizations and homes are encourage to get into the holiday spirit by decorating,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright.

Someone may enter a home by contacting Century 21 Adirondacks, 518-585-2233, email: c21adirondacks@gmail.com or send a Facebook message to the Century 21 Adirondacks Facebook page by Dec. 11.

Homes will be eligible within the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce service area (Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Hague, Putnam, and Moriah). Judging will take place from Dec. 12 to 15.

The home that lights the judges’ holiday spirit the most will win a weekend getaway at the Best Western Plus and a $100 Burgoyne Grill Gift Certificate.

Judging will not be done by the Chamber of Commerce. The sponsoring businesses will be judging.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, visit www.ticonderogany.com, or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.