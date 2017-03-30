Home health care to see relief in state budget

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Onasill through Creative Commons Licensing. Both the state Assembly and Senate budget proposals include an initial $45 million towards a six-year plan to create a living wage for direct care workers. The budget deadline is April 1.

ELIZABETHTOWN — While people are living longer, the state is facing a ticking time bomb when it comes to providing home care as Baby Boomers enter their twilight years.

An unstable home health care workforce paired with the aging population makes for uncertain times — especially as the state is seeking to drive down emergency room visits and lengthy hospitalizations as part of ongoing reforms for how care is structured.

The crisis publicly came to a head this winter with a pair of state assembly hearings in Albany and New York City.

Dozens of experts and patients highlighted the issues and the need for state intervention.

Stakeholders called for higher wages for the 325,000 aides across the state. They also asked for increased workforce development training and a more equitable Medicaid reimbursement to ensure providers don’t pull out of insurance markets.

Will these things happen?

WAGE HIKE

More money is indeed on the table to make the aide industry more competitive with the fast food business, which has become more attractive for unskilled workers.

Manning a grill, for instance, is easier and less dangerous than caring for the disabled and infirm — including those with dementia.

As state lawmakers huddle with the governor this week to hash out a final spending plan — the final budget is due on Saturday — both the Assembly and Senate proposals include an initial $45 million toward a six-year plan to create a living wage for direct care workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted the minimum wage increase triggered somewhat of an arms race since the first staggered hike went into effect in 2016, and pledged an additional commitment of $10 million.

“We’re going to make that right this year, and we are more than going to make it right," Cuomo said to direct care workers at a rally in Albany on Tuesday.

Workers being increased to the new minimum wage this year will get a 3.25 percent bump each year for the next two years, Cuomo said. Those currently making above the minimum wage will get a 6.5 percent boost over next two years.

"This hand will not sign a budget that does not include $55 million," Cuomo said.

CRITICAL FOR SURVIVAL

Agencies like North Country Home Services, the region’s leading provider of aides, are almost entirely funded by state and federal aid, which makes the state subsidies critical to their survival.

Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard N. Gottfried chaired the hearings last month.

Following the sessions, lawmakers worked with Medicaid Managed Care providers and patient advocates to insert funding language into the final bills.

“The shortage of home health aides is overwhelmingly caused by low wages,” Gottfried said.

The Manhattan lawmaker, who has long called for single-payer healthcare in the state, cited an email he received from the New York City Mayor’s Office recruiting people to help dig out from Winter Storm Stella for $15 per hour.

“That’s a lot more than a home health aide makes in New York City,” Gottfried said. “And that’s a major factor all over New York.”

Gottfried said the funding increase would not be a significant new cost to the Medicaid program, which cost about $60 billion in 2015, and is scheduled to provide care to about 6.3 million state residents by 2018.

“If we fully understand the importance of home care in the light of each patient, and the economics of avoiding more experienced home and hospital care, we will, as a result, put more money into the system to have enough workers to provide enough care,” Gottfried said.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the impact of the minimum wage hike on the direct care industry was one of the main concerns he had last year as advocates, including the governor and labor unions, rallied for the boost.

“There’s $225 million in the budget to address the impact the minimum wage hike has had on a lot of those kinds of employees,” said Stec last week before the governor's late-breaking proposal. “That’s the line item in the budget. It’s in all three versions of the budget, so I suspect there’s a very good chance of being in the budget next week.”

That initial funding increase was praised by the entire North Country delegation, including State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who sits on the assembly aging committee.

NO RATE ADJUSTMENT

Stakeholders have also called for Medicaid reimbursement rates to be adjusted upstate to account for the inefficiencies that work against rural providers, including long travel distances and wear-and-tear on vehicles.

According to the Home Care Association of New York State, two thirds of the state’s homecare providers are operating in the red on services for Medicaid and Medicare.

Fidelis New York and NCHS mutually dissolved a partnership earlier this spring because they could not agree on the rates, NCHS reported, putting 40 patients at risk of losing their aides.

Despite the pressure, the state Department of Health has no plans to adjust the rates.

Changes to New York’s 1115 Medicaid Waiver, said a department spokesman, would require approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“New York already provides different rates by county for fee for service enrollees,” said the spokesman. “For managed care, several factors, such as the county served, are considered when a plan’s contract is negotiated with providers.”

The state’s Medicaid director, Jason Helgerson, said the state recognizes the critical role direct care workers play keeping the disabled and seniors at home, chief goals of their ambitious Medicaid Redesign Team.

As part of those reforms, the governor and state legislature has committed over $6 billion for the home care workforce since 2011, including $1.8 billion to improve the wages and benefits prior to the minimum wage agreement, Helgerson testified in Albany on Feb. 27.

“With the growing baby boom generation and the need for a stronger home care workforce, I am always willing to participate in future discussions to ensure that the health care workforce is sustainable in future years,” Helgerson said.

MEDICAID REFORM

Stec said the increases were needed, but the injection of capital is a quick fix and is not a long-term solution.

The state instead needs to examine how they allocate resources to Medicaid, the lawmaker said.

The program was the subject of an extraordinary showdown last week as Gov. Andrew Cuomo sparred with upstate House Republicans over an amendment to the now-dead American Health Care Act that would have stopped the state from charging county governments for Medicaid costs.

At present, the federal government picks up 50 percent of costs, and counties cover 13 percent.

If the AHCA passed, New York would have faced a $7 billion deficit, said the governor, and would have either have to cut services or raise taxes.

NHCS CEO Becky Leahy said any cuts would have devastated the provider.

“Those agencies in the state that have other funding sources, such as a large private care market or a foundation funding source to support and offset their Medicaid losses, may be able to survive,” Leahy said, “but providers in remote rural areas, including NCHS whose revenue is largely Medicaid, will not.”

While the issue appears to be flatlined — for now — Stec said the state needs to continue to explore ways to find efficiencies in their Medicaid program.

At $60 billion annually, New York ranks second-highest in the nation in Medicaid annual spending and spending per Medicaid beneficiary — which is 44 percent more than the national average.

“There’s something wrong when New York is spending more than Texas and Florida combined in Medicaid,” said Stec. “There’s so much inefficiency in services, whether fraud or duplication of services — this is not sustainable in the long run. The only way is an overall investigation of how we are handling Medicaid in New York State.”

This is the final dispatch in a five-part series on the region’s home health aide care crisis.