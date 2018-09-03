Home-schooled students invited to Fort Ti

× Expand Photo copyright Fort Ticonderoga Fort Ticonderoga will host Homeschool Day on Sept. 7 for homeschool students and their families.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga will host Homeschool Day for homeschool students and their parents on Friday, Sept. 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The cost is $6 per student, one free parent per family. Additional adults pay the group rate of $14. Pre-registration is not necessary.

Families will participate in interactive and immersive programs, visit museum exhibitions and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail and the Heroic Corn Maze.

Homeschool Day will feature the story of 1781 as participants discover the later years of the Revolutionary War and the naval fleet on Lake Champlain amongst bustling British soldiers and sailors!

Participants can experience the King’s Garden and create their own special memories through watercoloring or tending the vegetables and flowers. Programs take place in the historic trade shops at 10:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. A program at noon illustrates the process of feeding the troops.

A special 90-minute narrated boat cruise for homeschool families aboard the Carillon will set sail at 10:30 a.m. Families can also watch practice drills and formations of American soldiers at Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War and a musket demonstration during the “To Act as One United Body” program at 12:30 p.m.

To view the schedule, visit the events calendar on fortticonderoga.org. For questions, call 518-585-2821.