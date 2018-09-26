Homeowners lose bid to curb sidewalk repair

× Plattsburgh resident Susan Thew asked the Common Council last week to consider delaying a portion of the Maine Road reconstruction project. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A grassroots push spearheaded by residents to save the city money by delaying a sidewalk infrastructure project has failed.

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week unanimously rejected a proposal that would’ve granted homeowners on Maine Road exemption from a zoning rule and delayed a portion of a city infrastructure project.

The council’s decision effectively shot down a resident’s request that the installation of new sidewalks on her side of the street as part of the Maine Road reconstruction be stalled for at least five years, and the existing sidewalk on the other side of the street not be touched.

“Not pursuing (sidewalk expansion) will create significant savings for the city and offset the cost to taxpayers,” said Maine Road resident Susan Thew, citing an estimate from a contractor that installation of sidewalks costs around $41 per cubic-foot.

Some of the properties on her street have sidewalks, and some do not. Other properties have impromptu, four-foot-wide sidewalks installed by homeowners over the years, which Department of Public Works Assistant Superintendent Michael Bessette argued are not Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant without the installation of additional wheelchair turnarounds.

As part of the Maine Road reconstruction, the city plans to expand the width of existing sidewalks to five feet, and install new sidewalks where there are none.

Bessette said that while there may be savings if they eliminated an entire stretch of sidewalks, there were would be “no significant savings” by altering their size, though he did not put a precise dollar figure on the cost of installing sidewalks.

Thew spearheaded the council resolution and circulated a petition around her neighborhood to garner support for the proposal.

Eight people signed the petition, she said.

Armstrong proposed the resolution offering the west side of Maine Road an exemption to sidewalk installation to the council on behalf of Thew, despite personally disagreeing with the proposal.

“My part in this is only as a facilitator of democracy,” she said. “I don’t favor this.”

Her fellow councilors apparently agreed: The vote was 6-0 to reject the proposal.

QUESTIONS LINGER

Thew argued that placing the sidewalks on Maine Road — which aren’t currently consistent along the street, despite city code — would remove much-needed parking.

“I know it’s not very popular, but if you ask my opinion, yes, there’s room for (sidewalks) there,” Bessette told the council in response.

Thew also believes that the sidewalks place a burden on snowbirds who would be responsible for shoveling them despite being out-of-state in the winter, and decried what she perceived as a lack of public meetings to update residents on the scope and progress of the project.

Mayor Colin Read denied this, citing an informational meeting held last winter.

Bessette also denied the accusation, noting that the project’s contractor went door-to-door when the road reconstruction started and continues to inform residents when their service or driveway may be disrupted.

“People have a lot of questions about this,” Thew said.

UNIFORMITY

Don Burdo told lawmakers most of the homeowners he’s spoken to don’t want sidewalks taking up portions of their driveways.

“Most of us want our driveways without sidewalks,” he said. But whatever the council decided, he noted that he wanted the code to be enforced uniformly. “I want to see uniformity for everyone.”

Louise LaDue, who built her home on Maine Road in 2015, said that as a frequent walker of the street she was looking forward to uniform sidewalks.

“I want these sidewalks to go forward,” she said. “There’s no legitimate reason for delay on these sidewalks.”

Maine Road is located on the former U.S. Air Force base.

Bessette said that the sidewalks on that route are “not right.” Some properties have sidewalks, some don’t.

And the existing four-foot wide sidewalks that are there would need to have wheelchair turnarounds every 100 feet to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, he said. That’s why the city is planning to install uniform, ADA-compliant five-foot sidewalks along the road.

In this year’s budget, $1,510,000 was set aside from the general fund toward Maine Road resurfacing, with an additional $290,000 from CHIPS (the state Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement program); $680,000 was earmarked from water reserve funds for the infrastructure below the street.