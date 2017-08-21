Homeschool Day set at Fort Ti

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | It’s Homeschool Day at Fort Ticonderoga for kids who learn at home.

The fort will host homeschool students and their parents on Friday, Sept. 8 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Homeschool families will see interactive and immersive programs, museum exhibitions, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze.

The cost is $6 per student, with one free parent per family. Additional adults pay the group rate of $14.

Other special opportunities will also be available during the “To Act as One United Body” program and aboard the Carillon tour boat.

“Special this year, Homeschool Day will feature the story of 1757, as participants step into Fort Carillon, later named Ticonderoga, bustling with activity with French soldiers and cannon preparing to take the fight for New France all the way up Lake George to British-held territory,” fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill said. “They can practice first hand in the artillery laboratory, learn the epic history of Fort Carillon during guided tours, and embark on a 90-minute narrated boat cruise aboard the Carillon for an in-depth waterway perspective at 10:30 a.m.”

For a unique and immersive experience, they can practice drills and formations of American soldiers at Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War and observe a musket demonstration during the “To Act as One United Body” program, which begins at 12:30 p.m., Hill said.

Programs for homeschool groups take place in the historic trades shops at 10:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. A program at noon illustrates the process of feeding the troops as the mid-day meal is prepared.

Students in grades 6-12 can learn about how to be a part of the National History Day program at 1:30 p.m.

Other highlighted activities feature the layers of horticulture during programs in the King’s Garden. “Watercolors in the Garden” is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Find your way through towering stalks of corn in the new 2017 Heroic Corn Maze design,” Hill said.

To view the schedule, visit www.fortticonderoga.org and select Students under the Education tab.

To register homeschool students to participate, contact Fort Ticonderoga’s School and Youth Programs coordinator at bmccormick@fort-ticonderoga.org or 518 585-6370.