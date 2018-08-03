Homeward Bound Adirondacks seeks funds for retreat space

× Expand Photo provided Homeward Bound Adirondacks helps veterans and their families. A fundraiser is slated for Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Elizabethtown Fish & Game Club.

ELIZABETHTOWN | For Phil Jackson, the message of Homeward Bound Adirondacks is simple:

Veterans helping veterans.

“We deal with people who have a terribly hard time being reintegrated into society,” said Jackson, a volunteer with the non-profit. “Men who have been to war, they don’t totally heal, I think. They just cope.”

Jackson, who lives in Elizabethtown, knows the struggles all-too-well, having served on a nuclear submarine during the Vietnam War.

The Saranac Lake-based organization provides free services for veterans and their families, including transportation to medical and mental health appointments, crisis outreach and wildness healing retreats.

Homebound Bound Adirondacks will host a fundraiser at the Elizabethtown Fish & Game Club on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The local chapter served 400 veterans last year, including those as far away as Brooklyn and Connecticut.

“It seems they oftentimes get a sense of peacefulness from being in the Adirondack Park,” Jackson said.

A key goal for the organization is to find a place of their own to host retreats.

While Camp Dudley in Westport and Camp Overlook in Owls Head in Franklin County have been generous in providing space, opportunities are limited during the summertime rush.

“We’re raising money and looking for a place of our own where we can conduct year-round retreats,” said Valerie Ainsworth, the organization’s executive director. “All of the money we raise goes directly to the services we provide.”

Jackson has been volunteering for two years and recounted numerous experiences aiding veterans struggling with numerous maladies, including traumatic brain injuries and emotional wounds caused by sexual harassment in the U.S. Air Force.

Others grapple with substance abuse problems.

Jackson said he was particularly seared by emotionally-charged small group meetings between troubled spouses.

“It became so painful, I had to leave the meetings,” he said.

While young, Homeward Bound has racked up some success stories.

Jackson recounted a veteran blinded in Iraq who underwent equine therapy.

A horse followed him as he walked around a pasture.

“There seems to be a real sense of intimacy with people who need caring and horses,” he said.

Jackson continued: “I have great memories and I have very hard memories for me to deal with, but this has become my mission in life.”

Events at the fundraiser include live music and an auction, including items and donations provided by local merchants.

For more information, visit homewardboundadirondacks.org.

