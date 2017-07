× Expand Photo provided/Adirondack Council Pictured (L to R): Bob Kafin, Adirondack Council Board Chair; Willie Janeway, Adirondack Council Executive Director; Bob Padden, wood carver of the loon award, Carr and Heilman.

NEWCOMB – The Adirondack Council presented their Conservationist of the Year Award to Executive Director of the Adirondack Land Trust Mike Carr during the Council’s annual Forever Wild Day on July 8 in Newcomb. Photographer Carl Heilman was presented with the Park Communicator Award.