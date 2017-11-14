Honoring our Veterans

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ESSEX COUNTY | Essex County American Legion held a formal observance Saturday at the Essex County Veterans’ Cemetery. Members of the American Legion Posts 1319 from Lewis and 551 from Elizabethtown and 1713 from Whitehall participated. Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew, a veteran, read aloud a commemoration from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Essex County American Legion Adjutant and Chairman of the Essex County Veterans’ Cemetery Committee Newman Tryon served as emcee at the event. Opening and closing prayers were offered by Church of the Good Shepherd Father David Sullivan. Since the dedication of the Veteran’s Cemetery in May 2006, 55 veterans and five spouses of veterans have been laid to rest there. Represented among veteran’s at the cemetery are those who served in World War II and all wars since except Afghanistan. Three of these men received the Purple Heart medal; one was awarded a Silver Star and a Bronze Star.