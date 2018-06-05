Hopes fray for Dem unity event

× Expand Pete DeMola Democratic candidates for New York’s 21st Congressional District appeared at forum sponsored by Indivisible Lowville on June 2, 2018. PLATTSBURGH | As Democrats hurdle towards a conclusion of their year-long primary contest, Republicans have delighted in battering the pack seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in this fall’s midterms as “divided and in disarray.” The charges have rattled Democrats who have punched back against the characterization. “When I hear that the Democrats are in disarray, I'm frustrated because I know that’s not the case,” said Emily Martz, one of five candidates seeking the nomination. In an effort to beat back the narrative, her campaign is attempting to stage a show of unity. Martz is leading the charge to wrangle all five Democrats to attend a single Election Night unity-type rally on June 26. Ideally, the candidates who fall short in clinching the nomination will immediately endorse the winner, paving the way for a unified front before November. “The catalyst for this idea is a bold display that Democrats are united in their effort to win in November,” said R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a spokesman for Martz. A location has not been determined, but Di Mezzo said it would be in one of the 12 counties in New York’s 21st Congressional District that is not home to any Democratic candidate. TWO DECLINE Martz is joined by Tedra Cobb, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson in seeking the nomination. Wilson and Nelson have climbed onboard a potential event, but Ratigan and Cobb have declined. The opt-outs said they were supportive and appreciated the sentiment, but had prior engagements with their supporters. “On Election Day, I will be in the field and working the phones with our volunteers to get out the vote until the polls close,” wrote Cobb on Facebook. “I look forward to participating in a unity event in the days that follow.” Wilson scoffed at the sentiment. “All the Tedra supporters I know have told me they are excited to rally behind whoever the nominee is,” Wilson said. “It’s disappointing that Cobb has proclaimed to be so supportive of all of the other candidates and unified and kumbaya, and yet refuses to attend an event like that and also causes a lot of trouble behind the scenes.”

CHAIRS AGREE Di Mezzo told The Sun on Friday all 12 Democratic committee chairs in New York’s 21st Congressional District are supportive of the concept. Party brass have stayed out of the contest, and have largely watched from the sidelines. Several chairs have characterized the contest as not one of disarray, but rather a healthy exchange of ideas during an exceptionally fertile time in U.S. politics. “I think (Republicans) might want to look at their own house of disarray," said Clinton County Democratic Chairman Sara Rowden. The field of challengers grew as large as 10 before slimming down in February, and Rowden saw the series of candidate forums as positive, largely viewing them as policy-rich discussions without major bomb-throwing by the candidates. Rowden also touted increased engagement on the ground from voters. “Most of the candidates I’ve spoken to have indicated they will be very supportive of whoever the winner is,” she said. Essex County Democratic Chairman Bethany Kosmider agreed Democrats must unite ahead of the five-month sprint to the general election. “I think Emily is really a peacemaker,” Kosmider said. “I don’t feel we’re in disarray. "I think the efforts of the Martz team says a lot about candidate Emily Martz.” Jefferson County Democratic Chairman Tim White said a unity-type event would be consistent with the tenor of the race, which has largely been devoid of controversy. “I like the idea of a unified front better than a divided one,” White said. HISTORY LESSON The sprawling Democratic primary is largely without modern precedent, with the last competitive contest held in 1992. Perhaps the best contemporary parallel for soothing hurt feelings over a bruising contest began in 2009 after the three-way slugfest between Bill Owens, Doug Hoffman and Dierdre Scozzafava for the special election for what was then New York's 23rd Congressional District. Scozzafava, a moderate Republican, dropped out of the race three days before the election and endorsed Owens, a Democrat, over Conservative Party candidate Hoffman, who had become an emblem of the burgeoning Tea Party movement. Owens carved out a 2.3 percent victory in a race that garnered national attention.

“There absolutely were hurt feelings,” said Jude Seymour, a former Watertown Daily Times reporter who covered the race. “It was not ideal for the party. It obviously caused a real fracture.” Hoffman, though an imperfect candidate, rode a wave of populist sentiment, Seymour recalled. “His presence in the previous race doomed Scozzafava.” Heading into 2010, the expectation was Republicans should get behind Hoffman because he was the one who came closest to unseating Owens, Seymour said. But the accountant’s brand became somewhat tainted, and a schism emerged between party brass and the rank and file over what some perceived to be a split vote. Hoffman ran again that year, but was bested in the Republican primary by Matt Doheny. But Hoffman secured the Conservative Party line, and ignored calls from GOP leadership to step aside, campaigning for three weeks before suspending his campaign in October. His endorsement of Doheny was late and half-hearted, Seymour said. Owens narrowly won re-election, carving out a 1 percent margin over Doheny, or about 2,000 votes. Despite suspending his campaign, Hoffman garnered 10,500, a tally that exceeded Owens’ margin by about 5 to 1. “Doug Hoffman a Spoiler Once Again,” trumpeted a headline from Time magazine. “The rift took a long time,” said Seymour, who later went on to work for Doheny. “I think the schism has largely gone by the wayside. But that was a rift that definitely hurt us… the Democrats benefited from that for years.” The best thing for Democrats following the primary cycle would be to immediately rally around their nominee after the election, and actively campaign for them, Seymour said. “I think Democrats would be smart by learning the lessons we learned the hard way.” WILSON QUESTION Wilson, who has secured the endorsement of the Working Families Party (WFP), remains somewhat of a wild card. The candidate will remain on the ballot regardless if she fails to clinch the Democratic nomination on June 26. Wilson said she was honored by the WFP's unanimous and continued support, and has repeatedly said she won’t be a spoiler for the Democrats. But she has stopped short of detailing a precise post-election strategy.

“As stated many times, the only way I can vacate the line is to die or move out of the state, neither of which I’m planning on,” Wilson said on Monday. “Everything else is out of my control, except my stated commitment to supporting whoever the nominee is and not actively campaign against any Democrat.” Seymour advised Wilson to firmly disavow the WFP nomination if she was serious about unity, and hit the streets the day after the primary and ask supporters for their “full-throated support” in voting for the Democratic nominee. “You can’t get off the line, but can mitigate it,” Seymour said. Doheny was in a similar situation in 2014 after he lost the GOP nomination to Stefanik but retained the Independence line. He said he would not campaign and endorsed Stefanik for the seat. Doheny was removed from the line after the Conservative Party nominated him for a judgeship in the 2nd Judicial District of the New York Supreme Court, a measure that paved the way for the Independence Party to endorse Stefanik, who went on to win the open seat vacated by Owens. HOLDING OUT HOPES Despite the GOP potshots, the year-long primary race has been largely bloodless, with candidates generally declining to publicly spar with each other at length. But cracks in a show of unity appeared at a candidate forum in Lowville on Saturday when Ratigan criticized the national Indivisible organization for “secretly conspiring” to endorse a candidate ahead of the primary. “It gave us a bit of a chuckle when we saw there was an Indivisible group that was trying to divide Indivisible to pick one of the candidates in the primary," Ratigan said. Indivisible chairs, too, bickered back and forth, with one calling Indivisible 435’s decision to float Tedra Cobb’s name as a possible endorsement ahead of the primary “outrageous and divisive.” Di Mezzo was hopeful Ratigan and Cobb would reconsider their decisions to sit out the event, and said a unity rally had the potential to be a new national model. “This unity event is more important than any one candidate’s event,” Di Mezzo. “It’s too great an opportunity for any candidate to pass up.”

“The ‘divided and disarray’ is a load of nonsense, and I think people are going to see that on election night,” he said. “The Democrats have never been as united to beat Elise Stefanik than they ever have before.” Warren County Democratic Committee Chair Lynne Boecher was generally supportive of a potential rally, but was also wary over who would foot the bill. “I’m not willing to bankroll for the whole district,” Boecher said. And in a race with no clear surge behind any candidate, she wondered if a winner would even be declared that evening. “It would not surprise me that a definite winner would not occur on the night on the 26th,” Boecher said. “From what I see in Warren County, I have no clear cut prediction on who would win this. I would not be surprised if it went over June 26 if we don’t have a real winner. I think turnout is going to be a real problem.” Kosmider hoped a fragile coalition will hold until November. “I just don't know if all the candidates will understand it is a good thing to be united in the party,” she said. The Martz camp is also weighing inviting former candidates, including Sara Idleman, Don Boyajian, Ronald Kim, Tanya Boone and David Mastrianni, as well as state and local representatives. Former Mastrianni campaign manager Tred Hulse said he liked the concept of a unity-type event. But he indicated there was still bad blood after a surrogate for Boyajian successfully challenged Mastrianni’s petitions, leading to his exit from the race in April. Boyaijian followed weeks later. “While I think the other side has been painting us with a broad brush from the start, it was proven to us that unity was not at the top of at least two candidates’ to-do lists,” Hulse said. GOP RESPONSE Despite the pushback from Democrats, the GOP are holding firm in their narrative. “Any casual observer of regional politics can see the divisions and disarray within the NY21 field,” said Franklin County Republican Chairman Ray Scollin, who pointed at a series of recent fireworks, including the flap in Lowville.