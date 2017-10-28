Horicon approves septic system

HORICON | The Horicon Town Board approved plans for a new septic system on East Shore Road and set a public hearing for another.

The town board has heard at least five variance applications for residential septic systems since June.

The board approved the Hughes application for the installation of two holding tanks at 248 E. Shore Rd.

Zoning officer Jim Steen told the board he was satisfied with the plans submitted by engineer Tom Hutchins, and had received no written comments from the public.

There were no spoken comments from the public at the Oct. 19 town board meeting.

“We’ve been facing a number of these,” Councilman Bob Olson said.

Olson said installing septic systems in the vicinity of Brant Lake or neighboring wells was a “very serious” matter, but added that the applicant was making the situation better by installing storage tanks.

“This person will forever have to pay to pump them out,” Olson said.

Supervisor Matt Simpson said the new system would not be material detrimental to public health.

PUBLIC HEARING ON VARIANCE SCHEDULED

The board decided the Centofante application for a new septic system at 211 E. Shore Road was complete, and would have a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 14 board meeting.

The Centofante application includes a variance for an absorption bed within 100 feet of the high water mark of the lake.

Engineer Harold Berger said an issue of distance being less than 100 feet from adjacent wells had been resolved. The new septic system is designed for a five bedroom house, although a four bedroom house is planned.

NO PLANS TO ADD ROAD

The town board does not intend to not to add a 900-foot section of Bean Road to the Highway Department’s road network.

The town received a letter from Kevin Reeth following his appearance at the September town board meeting.

Reeth indicated he is trying to sell a property on Bean Road, but since the road is for seasonal use only, and is not plowed in the winter, he cannot sell the property.

Olson said he understands the property owner’s problem, but he believes the cost to the town would be considerable.

“There is no compelling reason to do it,” he said.