Horicon cemeteries closed to traffic safety measure

× Expand File photo The Horicon Town Board considered a number of topics at its December meeting, including participating in a county work program, whether or not to support a push by the county health department to raise the smoking age, and the usual septic variance applications.

HORICON | At December’s Horicon Town Board meeting, Councilwoman Sylvia Smith responded to some complaints about the town’s seven cemeteries being closed in the winter.

Smith said the cemeteries have had locked gates after last year when someone plowed inside a cemetery and damaged some grave sites.

“We have had some complaints that (the cemeteries) are closed, but they are not,” Smith said.

When contacted after the meeting, supervisor Matt Simpson said the cemeteries were closed to vehicular traffic.

“We close the cemeteries in the winter because they are on slopes,” he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

The board set a public hearing for a septic variance application for Dwyer at 103 Palisades Rd. Zach Monroe from Winchip Engineering presented the application for replacing a failed septic system with a new Elgin GSF module septic system.

Councilman Robert Olson said the town is still looking for interested town residents to sit on the Zoning Board of Adjustment as alternate members.

“We had two possible candidates for the Zoning Board alternate members - both of them have evaporated,” he said.

Olson also raised the issue of hanging banners on the bridge at the lower dam on Mill Pond.

Over the previous 10 years, the town had invited non-profit and civic organizations to hang banners at the bridge. He said he was concerned about prohibiting banners advertising events, especially when what he called the town’s “signature event,” the Winter Carnival, was coming up on Feb. 24.

“Last year, it brought in over half a million dollars, and that’s the ideal place to advertise,” Olson said.

Smith said the board had discussed the matter in back in July and the board agreed the town would not allow banners on the walkway after receiving complaints about the banners blocking people’s view of the fountain in Mill Pond. She said it was also a safety issue to have people reading a banner where the road curves.

The decision was made to promote town events on social media.

Olson said the Zoning Board would meet this month and discuss people putting travel trailers on lots as a summer camp. The issue was raised this fall by the town zoning administrator, Jim Steen.