Horicon Day dawns with new events

× Expand File photo For the second year in a row, the Horicon Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting Horicon Day at and around the fire station in Brant Lake. Organizers will be updating the activities again this year to try and keep the program fresh. The volunteers took over the planning and operation of Horicon Day last year.

HORICON | The Horicon Volunteer Fire Company (HVFC) is trying out some new events to put a new spin on an old tradition, Horicon Day.

The annual event returns for a sixth year this Saturday, with the local fire company at the helm again.

This weekend will mark the volunteer force’s second year hosting the town staple, and according to event organizer Lt. Alissa Hayes, the HVFC is ready to try some new things.

“Last year we had a lot of old-school games: Sack races, an egg toss, a greased pig and a greased pole,” Hayes said. “This year we are going to feature bounce houses, a water slide, s’mores and a live band.”

Some events will be dropped, including the “greased pole” and the “greased pig.”

“No one could get up the pole, and the pig got out of the run and went out and stood in the middle of the field with 300 kids chasing after it,” Hayes said.

Hayes felt there was more that could be done in addition to the popular sack races and the egg toss.

Organizers are planning a pie-eating contest, and the HVFC has been brainstorming other new events, like a fire-boot relay race.

“We would like to try out new events each year,” Hayes said.

In recent years Horicon Day has been shortened from a two-day event to one, according to Hayes. It was previously run by a committee of townspeople.

Horicon Town Supervisor Matt Simpson said Horicon Day has had several incarnations, and he’s glad to see the HVFC taking over.

“It was started in 2012 by a prior councilman, Joe Doris, who actually brought it back,” Simpson said.

Before Doris, there were other town board members who said they remembered celebrating Horicon Day when they were young, but the event had fallen by the wayside.

Simpson said the town hosted it for four or five years, and he could see the changes even in past attempts at running Horicon Day.

“It kind of evolved when I was on board,” he said. “It had morphed from events that celebrated the town to kids events with a bouncy house and a dunking tank.”

Whatever its form, Simpson said, it’s always difficult to find volunteers to run an event like Horicon Day.

When the fire company said it had a vision for a new Horicon Day, the town board said it was a great idea and supported it with occupancy tax. Simpson said he was happy to see the tradition revived.

“It’s great when people step up and want to carry things on,” Simpson said.

Hayes said the fire company wanted to revive the idea of a family celebration in Horicon, and from what she heard, people really appreciated the effort.

“I heard some say it had never been as well done as last year,” she said. “We’re making it about the kids and about family.”

Horicon Day will return Saturday, Aug. 18, in and around the firehouse in Brant Lake, starting at noon with free lunch. Fireworks will be held at dusk.