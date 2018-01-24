Horicon getting new website, considering zoning changes

× Web designer Tom Williams explains the layout of the new Town of Horicon website. No launch date was announced for the new website, which Williams said would accept more photos and updates. Photo by Christopher South

HORICON | The Horicon Town Board got a look at a new town website on Jan. 18.

Tom Williams, the site’s designer, said the site would be a more flexible platform for additions and updates.

The site also allows for more photographs, revisions and announcements, and will link to news articles about Horicon.

There will also be pages for the Horicon Public Library and the town supervisor, which Williams said would be like a newsletter.

The website will better identify town board members and provide contact information for each.

BLACK FLY UPDATE

Resident Dan Smith, who was previously a licensed BTI (a bacteria that kills black fly larvae) applicator, said the town should have data and maps on file if it wished to institute its own black fly treatment program. At least 30 New York towns have in-house black fly control programs.

Smith said it has been his experience that once a treatment is applied, it not only kills fly larvae but also reduces the number of black flies in the following year as well.

The problem is trying to get the manpower to do the job, especially if it is only going to be done every other year, he said.

IN OTHER NEWS

The town board approved a septic variance for 103 Palisades Road for a replacement system;

The board appointed Mike Erikson the new chairman of the Board of Ethics;

Councilman Robert Olson said he has been working with zoning administrator Jim Steen on language to distinguish between a mobile home and a travel trailer;

The town board approved a bond resolution for a Highway Department truck in the amount of $200,100;

Debra Eves, marketing manager for the North Warren Chamber of Commerce gave an update, saying economic development was the biggest project the chamber had going. She said the Town of Chester is paying the chamber to do market research for the town, and part of their focus is on job creation. She said there was not so much a lack of jobs as a shortage of people willing to do them.