Horicon hears the buzz about black flies

Kathy Vanselow, who operates Bioconservation, Inc., answers questions from the town board and public in Horicon, Sept. 21. The town board will decide whether or not to spend nearly $20,000 per year to treat for biting black flies. Photo by Christopher South

HORICON | The Horicon Town Board will have to decide whether or not to spend nearly $20,000 to treat black fly larvae in order to control the annual springtime pest.

Kathy Vanselow from Bioconservation, Inc., in Gansevoort, presented the town board with the option of paying $19,900 for one year of treatment, or contracting for three years at $19,500 per year.

The treatment, Bacillus thuringiensis israeliensis, commonly known as BTI, is a process of releasing bacteria into the natural waterways and the bacteria moves downstream where it is ingested by the black fly larvae.

The bacteria causes internal ulcers, which eventually kill the larvae.

Vanselow said black flies start out as eggs, which hatch as larvae. She said there are four or five different species that bite human beings, and their eggs hatch at different times during the season.

“We monitor them through the season,” Vanselow said.

Vanselow said she hires a crew of employees who are based in the North Creek - Chestertown area. She has five certified BTI applicators on her payroll, and state law requires she have at least one certified applicator per crew working in the field.

In addition, she has eight technicians, and many part time employees who work under the supervision of the certified applicator.

“I have had people who have worked for me 18 years. Some people like to get out and hike up the streams,” she said.

The BTI application would be done in time for tourist season. At a previous meeting, Councilman Ken Higgins said the flies are a problem for only several weeks in May. However, the biting black flies are also see as a deterrent for some visitors to the area.

Asked how the town could be sure the work was performed, Vanselow said her company is required to keep extensive records indicating where the treatment was applied, when, how much, the name of the product used, and the flow rate of the stream into which it was applied. Vanselow said she has been treating black flies for 30 years.