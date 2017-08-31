Horicon says farewell to active local couple

× Jane and Thad Smith, who have long been engaged in the community, were honored by the Horicon Town Board for their years of service. The Smiths are moving permanently to Saratoga. Photo by Christopher South

HORICON | At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Horicon Town Board honored Jane and Thad Smith on behalf of the town for years of service on local boards.

Supervisor Matt Simpson said the couple tendered their resignations as they will be moving to Saratoga.

Simpson first presented a resolution honoring Jane Smith, who served for many years as a member of the Town of Horicon Board of Ethics, as and numerous other groups and associations.

“Jane Smith has given selflessly to the community in so many ways, whether it was planning events, covering local elections, or strongly advocating for the health of our lakes, all while keeping the integrity and future of the town in mind,” read the resolution.

Likewise, a resolution honored Thad Smith for serving the community for many years as both a member and chairman of the Town of Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals.

“Thad Smith has always given thoughtful consideration to the people that have come before the Zoning Board of Appeals, while keeping the integrity and future of the town in mind,” the resolution honoring him says.

The town board acknowledged the election of Zoning Board of Appeals member Cheryl Erikson as ZBA chairman.

The appointment does not create a vacancy on the ZBA. Councilman Robert Olson said alternate ZBA member Jim Dewer would move to regular member, and the board is working on filling two alternate positions. The Board of Ethics will also need a new member and a new chairman to be selected.

SEPTIC VARIANCES

The town board, acting as the local board of health, considered two septic variances, after a third applicant, Centofante, of 211 East Shore Dr., withdrew the application.

The board approved a variance for Collins, 1088 Palisades Rd., with Olson saying the applicant’s plan was. “...as good as we can possibly get.”

The board conditionally approved the Clyne application for 6 N. Sand Way, requiring a yearly service contract for the system.

BTI PROGRAM

The board discussed the continuation of the BTI (Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis) program, which is a natural bacteria that kills black fly larvae, Simpson said.

“We’re going through the process to see what costs,”Simpson said.