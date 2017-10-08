Horicon to consider another septic variance

HORICON | The Horicon Town Board, acting as the local Board of Health, will hold a public hearing at its Oct. 19 town board meeting for a sanitary holding tank at 248 E. Shore Dr., in Horicon.

Engineer Tom Hutchins, representing the Hughes application for 248 E. Shore Dr., introduced an application for a 3,000-gallon holding tank as part of the sanitary system for a new residence on the quarter-acre, 60-foot wide lot.

Hutchins introduced plans for a system of pump-on-demand holding tanks with alarm systems.

The pumps would have alarms at 65 percent and 100 percent. The earlier alarm would warn the property owner the tank were more than half full, and at 100 percent the system shuts off the water, he said.

“The Department of Health standard is 1,500 gallons,” Hutchins said, adding that the property would see seasonal use, and the holding tank would probably be pumped two to four times per summer.

He said because of all the constraints put on septic systems with leach fields, his client decided to go with the holding tank.

The board of health has expressed concern over recent applications that included leach beds.

In neighboring Chestertown, the board of health there recently approved an application for a holding tank after considering the application for over three months.

Board members expressed concern over leach fields near the lake, streams, or neighboring wells. In recent months, Horicon board members expressed similar concerns for applications for new septic systems.

Supervisor Matt Simpson said his only concern with the holding tank was the type of seals being used. However, the board considered the application complete and scheduled the public hearing for this month’s board meeting.

LUNCH BILL CAUSES CONCERN

Councilwoman Silvia Smith raised her concern over a $20 lunch bill at an Adirondack business.

“If the bill comes back to the town, first its’ going to be lunch, then dinner...” Smith said.

Councilman Bob Olson said he hosted the meeting, and the venue did not charge for the town to hold a meeting there. He said the $20 went for coffee and pastry.

Olson said he thought it was appropriate for the town to show support for an Adirondack business. Smith said there were other venues in Horicon to hold meetings.