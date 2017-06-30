Horicon to consider rehab of Adirondack Schoolhouse

HORICON — The Horicon Town Board is going to engage in talks with the Adirondack Schoolhouse, which Town Supervisor Matt Simpson said has been leased in the past for town meetings.

“We do not own that, it is the fire department’s property,” Simpson said. “In the past we had a lease to allow the public to use it for meetings.”

The town has performed normal maintenance on the 1900s era building, but it now needs a significant investment of funds to bring it up to standards for a public meeting place.

Simpson said there were issues with the roof and the electrical service. He said it is difficult for the town to spend money on a building it doesn’t own, and the fire department has talked about building a new building.

“We need to decide to come forward with new building in future or repair the old schoolhouse. It’s a difficult decision,” Simpson said.

Building on another location is difficult, the supervisor said, because land is at a premium there, and there is no place to move the fire department.

“We have to work through those details, but we will come up with agreement,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he believes the discussion will result in a decision to rehabilitate the school house.

Meanwhile, at the June 15 Town Board meeting, the board authorized a $5,000 donation to the YMCA Adirondack Center in Brant Lake.

The YMCA is currently attempting to raise $50,000 from the community in order to receive a matching grant from two donors: the Himoff Family, and the Stewart’s/Dake Family.

The board also authorized the advertising of taking bids for surplus items, including a 2005 Ford truck and mowers.

Simpson told the Sun the town had considered using the GovDeals.com auction site, but added that it generally sells surplus items to local residents who don’t have to compete with bidders from across the nation. He said he feels it’s better to give someone whose tax dollars bought the item to put a bid on it.

Simpson said the town had been awarded a $100,000 grant for the 1881 Union Church. He said the money would be used to remodel the church as a museum. The town owns the property and the building, and the restoration of the church has been a project of the Historical Society.

Horicon recently received grant disbursement agreement and it is being reviewed by the town attorney, so the town can submit it for reimbursement.