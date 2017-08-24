Horicon to crack down on building without a permit

HORICON | Horicon is cracking down on homeowners who are building without a permit.

Horicon zoning administrator Jim Steen has been sending letters to property owners in violation of local zoning laws.

Some, apparently, might be surprised to learn Horicon has a zoning office, he said.

“I heard one guy asked his friend in Schenectady if he needed a permit for a deck, here,” Steen told the town board on Aug. 17.

Steen said he sent seven letters over the last three months advising homeowners they needed to get a permit before they build.

“I would like to get the word out that they need permits,” Steen said.

Steen said there seems to be no incentive to get a building permit, and it is unfair to people who get the permits for others to not bother with obtaining one.

Other communities, such as Lake George and Hague, have built in fines if people start building without a permit.

The board did not take up that issue, but agreed to include amend the fee schedule to include all sheds as a structure requiring a $36 permit fee.

Previously, all sheds 144 square feet or less needed only a $10 permit.

The fee schedule was also changed to increase the fee for building a dock from $25 to $50. The fee schedule was also amended to show that the first visit by the zoning administrator to perform a site review would be free. Subsequent visits would cost the property owner $35.

The town board authorized spending up to $450 for mailers to inform property owners of the requirement for building permits.

Steen said the tax assessor’s office sends a welcome letter to new residents. He send he would like to see zoning information mailed to new property owners.

Steen also advised the board the town was seeing more travel trailers being parked on unimproved lots.

People buy land and put a travel trailer on it and stay all summer,” Steen said.

Steen recommended a zoning change that would not allow hook-ups for travel trailers to wells or septic systems, and requiring there be a house on the property where the trailer is being kept. Steen advised the board that any such changes would have to go before the Adirondacks Park Agency for review and have a public hearing.