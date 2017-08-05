Horicon Town Board delays action on two septic variance requests

× Expand Photo provided Zach Monroe of Winchip Engineering, Chestertown, makes a case before the Horicon Town Board for a septic variance. The board, acting as the town’s Board of Health, delayed taking action on two variance applications, July 20.

HORICON — The Horicon Town Board, acting as the local Board of Health, delayed making decisions on two separate variance requests for septic systems in proximity to Brant Lake.

Public hearings were held on two variance requests: one for the Centofante property at 211 E. Shore Dr. and another for Clyne at 6 N. Sand Beach Way.

In each case, the proposed septic system was less than the required 100 feet distance from the high water mark of Brant Lake.

Engineer Harold Berger presented the Centofante application, with the applicant wishing to install a replacement septic system 72 feet from the high water mark.

Councilman Robert Olson asked Berger if the more modern, improved septic system would mitigate the fact that it was less than 100 feet away from the lake.

“We believe it will,” Berger said.

Olson said he had concerns about approving a variance that would allow a septic system to be installed less than 100 feet from the lake, saying it was the “heart and soul” of the community.

“We need to be comfortable that the lake is being protected,” Olson said. “The old system is bad, and this is better, but it needs to be the best possible.”

The application was stalled, however, when Berger and his client gave different answers on how many bedrooms were in the proposed replacement structure to be built on the property.

Berger told the board the plans were “going to be changed,” and the proposed house would have three bedrooms, not four as stated in the application.

When asked, his client said there would be four bedrooms. Board attorney Mark Schachner recommended adjourning the application until the altered plans can be presented.

“The design of the septic system has to match what is being constructed,” Supervisor Matt Simpson said.

Berger asked if there was any way to avoid having to wait an entire month to resume the public hearing.

“I’m trying to save my client some money,” Berger said.

“We understand, but we are the Board of Health and we have to make sure the thing is done correctly,” Councilman Kenneth Higgins said.

Engineer Zach Monroe presented a variance application for the Clyne property, with the septic system only 58 feet from the high water mark of the lake.

Monroe argued that if the variance was not granted the current septic system would still be 58 feet from the lake. Olson echoed his statement in the Centofante application, saying the board wanted to see the best possible system.

“I cannot vote for 58 feet,” he said.

The board decided to keep the public hearing open and allow the applicant to return in August with a better proposal.