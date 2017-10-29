Horicon Town Board swats black fly treatment contract

× The Horicon Town Board rejected the idea of paying nearly $20,000 per year to kill black fly larvae in local waterways. The proposal was made by Kathy Vaneslow of Bioconservation, Inc., at the Sept. 19 board meeting. The board voted 3-2 at its Oct. 19 meeting not to spend money for killing black flies. Photo by Christopher South

HORICON | The Horicon Town Board voted 3-2 on Oct. 19 to reject a resolution offered by Councilman Robert Olson to enter into a contract for the treatment of black flies in 2017.

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the board heard from Kathy Vanselow from Bioconservation, Inc., who gave the town the option to pay $19,900 for one year of treating black flies or $19,500 per year for three years.

At the Oct. 19 meeting, Olson made a motion to enter into a three-year contract with Bioconservation, Inc., a move opposed by Councilman Ken Higgins.

“It’s a waste of money for a problem that lasts three weeks,” Higgins said. “We had three complaints (this year); it’s part of life in the Adirondacks.”

Both Olson and Councilwoman Silvia Smith said they had received complaints other than three directed to Town Hall, but Smith and Councilman Frank Hill joined Higgins in opposing the resolution.

Only Supervisor Matt Simpson voted for Olson’s resolution.

“I don’t know how we’re going to tell if (Bioconservation) did a good job,” Hill said.

When asked at the meeting last month how the town could know her treatments would work, Vanselow said the dead fly larvae are visible in the water.

Higgins opposed spending nearly $60,000 over three years to kill flies when there are other projects the town has put off because of the cost, including putting a new roof on Horicon Town Hall.

“There are other places where they have to sway black flies,” Higgins said. “We’ll always have black flies.

“I agree, just like we will always have milfoil,” Olson said.

The town spends money for the removal of milfoil in Brant Lake.

“Has anybody died from a black fly bite?” Higgins asked.

Smith said no one had died, but said the black flies were “miserable.”

“So was the rain,” Higgins said.

The spring and early summer saw a lot of rainfall in the Adirondack region.

Higgins also said he doubted Vanselow had the workers to cover the treatment area she indicated on a map, and the town would be essentially taking Vanselow’s word that she would do what she was contracted to do.

“How are we going to follow up?” Smith asked.

“You aren’t,” Higgins said.

Bacillus thuringiensis israeliensis, commonly known as BTI, is a process of releasing bacteria into the natural waterways. The bacteria moves downstream where it is eaten by the black fly larvae and the bacteria kill the larvae.