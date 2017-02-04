Horse rescue announces capital campaign

× Expand File photo Co-founder of the Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in Westport, Eddie Mrozik with a horse

WESTPORT — Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue has raised $66,550 toward its $75,000 capital campaign to build the Sally E. Morehouse Memorial Rehabilitation and Training Center.

The purpose of the campaign is to build an indoor facility that will enable the rescue operation to rehabilitate horses and offer education and outreach programs to the local community in all seasons.

The rescue aims to complete the project by Spring 2017.

“To do so, we need to complete the fundraising. We have just under $10,000 to go to reach our goal,” said Ed Mrozik, co-founder of the rescue operation.

To make a donation to the capital campaign, call 962-8512 or visit cmvhr.org.