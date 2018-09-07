Horse show to benefit children with cancer

× Ellie Visser rides her pony in a gymkhana event. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT | Any equestrian will tell you that horses aren’t all fun and games. But sometimes they are. Nowhere will that be more apparent than at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport on Saturday, Sept. 15, when the Northern Adirondack Riding Club presents a gymkhana to benefit Riley’s Wishes, a nonprofit group supporting children with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

A gymkhana is a lineup of games and races on horseback. The event will be held in conjunction with the Adirondack Harvest Festival, dog shows, and a hike sponsored by Champlain Area Trails, with plenty of food and farm vendors at the fairgrounds. There will also be opportunities to donate to the Riley’s Wishes, a South-Essex County volunteer group formed in memory of Riley James Louis Knight.

It was Riley Knight’s wish that other children in the community be given the same generous Christmases that he had received during his illness.

Last year Riley’s Wishes, which depends on donations, was able to give three local children a better Christmas, and it also offered a $500 music scholarship for a member of Riley’s class at Ticonderoga High School.

During the year, the organization provides financial relief to families running back and forth to hospital and doctor appointments, with gas and gift cards.

Other fundraisers this year include a basket raffle on Sept. 29, and a craft fair and penny social on Nov. 24.

For more information, or to donate, Riley’s Wishes can be reached at 518-741-0940 or at rileywishesinc@aol.com. The group’s Facebook page is facebook.com/4riley.

Moreen Roy, of the Northern Adirondack Riding Club, said the gymkhana is a good way to raise money, and is also fun for participants looking for riding opportunities.

The club has about 100 members and 70 riders, about 50 of whom are young people. “We’re a close knit group and we’re very big on sportsmanship, and encouraging each other,” she said. Young riders also get a chance to show off their riding skills and the progress they have made over the summer. “You can see (a rider) in May, and then in October you’ll be saying ‘look at him or her go now!’” Roy said.

Entry prices to the day’s event is $15 for lead line and peewee, and $30 for all other divisions. Games will include Turn ’n Burn; Arizona Keyhole; Washington Poles; Boot ’n Hook; and Streaking Poles. There will be a jackpot barrel race for $10.

“It’s fun to watch,” Roy said. “We tell them, run it like you stole it.”