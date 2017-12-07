Horses seized from Lake Clear home, owner charged

× Expand Eight horses were seized from a Lake Clear home on Wednesday after state police were tipped off to reports of animal cruelty.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Eight horses have been seized from a Lake Clear home after state police were tipped off to reports of animal cruelty.

The owner, Travis S. Devalinger, was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law Section 353.

Devalinger, 44, was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Harrietstown Court on Dec. 18.

Troopers checked the conditions of 40 horses at 776 County Route 18 on Wednesday.

“The horses were examined and scored by two local veterinarians using the Henneke scale,” state police said in a statement Thursday.

The seized horses were found to be emaciated and living in what authorities described as "extremely poor conditions."

State police were assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA.

This case remains under investigation.

A person who answered the phone at Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in Westport on Thursday did not confirm if the horses had been transferred to the facility and declined comment.