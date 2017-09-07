Hospital clinics to open soon

× Surveying work on the new specialty clinic area at Ticonderoga’s Moses-Ludington Hospital are (from left) Specialty Clinic Manager Karen Shaffer, Director of Clinical Operations Kristin Thompson and Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan. The space is expected to be ready by Oct. 1. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The first phase of the reconstruction of Moses-Ludington Hospital is wrapping up with an opening expected in a month.

Moses-Ludington is in the final stages of completing the renovation of its specialty physician clinic space, Director of Community Relations Jane Hooper said, and patients will begin meeting with physicians in the new space by Oct. 1.

The work started in May, Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan said.

He said the state Department of Health will inspect the clinic space on Sept. 26.

“We’ll move in once we have their blessing,” he said. “It won’t take long.”

Patients won’t experience any disruption in care, he said.

“We expect a very smooth transition as each phase of the project is underway and care is transferred from the older department to the newly renovated department,” said Nolan. “We have developed the construction plans to ensure that there is no disruption in patient care and very little inconvenience for visitors and staff.”

The transformed space includes six exam rooms, private registration space, a waiting area and procedure rooms, along with a recovery area for patients who have undergone minor procedures.

The space offers a major improvement from the original specialty physician space, which had not been modified since 1981.

“We are really excited about this project,” said Nolan. “The transformation of Moses-Ludington will offer an incredible improvement. It will offer staff and patients a much more efficient use of space. There is so much more room for both patients and staff. Patients will be much more comfortable and staff will be able to do their jobs much more efficiently.”

Moses-Ludington hosts a number of specialty physicians on a weekly or monthly basis, Hooper said. The expanded space will enable specialists to see an increased number of patients in one day.

Physicians have easy access to all services offered by Moses-Ludington including lab, radiology and physical therapy, making it convenient for the physicians to order testing and for patients to complete that testing before, after or during their appointment.

“I have no doubt that physicians and their patients will be very happy with the new space,” said Kristin Thompson, director of clinical operations at Moses-Ludington. “It offers physicians and staff a much more efficient space in which to provide care; patients will have a significantly improved experience.”

Plans are still underway for Moses-Ludington to become part of the University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Many of the administrative and operational functions have been combined, Hooper said, and the organizations share a president, administrative staff and are beginning to align their clinical functions, processes and procedures.

Renovation of the specialty physician space is the first of a $9.1 million, five-phase renovation at Moses-Ludington Hospital being funded by the state Department of Health. The next department to be completely transformed is the emergency department, a project that is expected to be completed in February 2018.