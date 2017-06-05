Hotel receives excellence award

× Expand Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites

TICONDEROGA – The Best Western franchise has given the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites its Certificate of Recognition Award.

“Receiving the Certificate of Recognition Award from Best Western is a tremendous honor,” said Ticonderoga General Manager Karen Laundree. “This award demonstrates the Best Western plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites management’s commitment to providing quality accommodations for our guests. All of our departments have worked hard to achieve this level of excellence.”

The Certificate of Recognition Award recognizes Best Western International hotels with a cleanliness and maintenance inspection score of the top five percent of more than 2,400 North American properties. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the award.

Located at 260 Burgoyne Road, the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites has 54 rooms and a gym, pool, Jacuzzi, and restaurant on site.

Best Western International is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and is a privately held hotel franchise with a global network of 4,000 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories.

Reservations for Ticonderoga can be booked by calling Best Western International’s 24-hour, toll free reservations number at (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western International’s website at www.bestwestern.com.