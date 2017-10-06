Hoteliers seek to gut Warren County Tourism Dept.

LAKE GEORGE | Claiming that existing tourism marketing is sub-par, area lodging executives have recently been meeting privately with individual Warren County supervisors, urging them to drastically downsize the county tourism department and to re-direct most all of the $4 million the county now spends on tourism promotion to a new regional convention and visitor’s bureau.

Members of the Warren County Lodging Association’s intensive, below-radar lobbying effort with Warren County supervisors has been conducted over the past several weeks and is likely to continue.

At the county board of supervisors meeting held Sept. 18, WCLA official Frank Dittrich referred obliquely to changing the county’s approach to tourism.

Instead, he talked about how important tourism was to the region’s economy.

But a document association representatives have been distributing privately proposes reallocating most of the budget of the county tourism department, for many decades the primary entity promoting area tourism.

Citing that Warren County is falling behind competing tourism destinations, this “Power of Tourism Plan” accuses the county of “ineffective marketing efforts,” which have resulted in a lack of growth in tourism and traveler spending.

The WCLA’s plan calls for taking the $4.3 million the county now spends on tourism and diverting most all of it to a proposed Warren County Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) after 25 percent of the money is allocated to local municipalities for their own marketing efforts.

Asked about the plan after the Sept. 18 meeting, Dittrich said a convention and visitors bureau would be more aggressive in their marketing.

“A convention and visitors bureau would be numbers-oriented, conducting its work like a business— it would be out selling our area,” Dittrich said, noting that Essex, Hamilton, Saratoga, Franklin and Albany counties each has such an tourism agency independent of government. “Our plan sounds revolutionary, but it’s what other tourism destinations are doing now.”

Most of the existing tourism department employees could theoretically be hired by the new bureau, he said.

The new CVB would promote tourism in the county through direct mail, social media, booklets, television and radio advertising, plus book rooms for visitors, develop long-term marketing strategies, promote bookings of events and corporate conferences, and operate tourist information outlets, as well as pursue grant funding, according to the plan.