Hoteliers seek to gut Warren County Tourism Dept.

LAKE GEORGE | Claiming that existing tourism marketing is sub-par, area lodging executives have recently been meeting privately with individual Warren County supervisors, urging them to drastically downsize the county tourism department and to re-direct most all of the $4 million the county now spends on tourism promotion to a new regional convention and visitor’s bureau.
Members of the Warren County Lodging Association’s intensive, below-radar lobbying effort with Warren County supervisors has been conducted over the past several weeks and is likely to continue.
At the county board of supervisors meeting held Sept. 18, WCLA official Frank Dittrich referred obliquely to changing the county’s approach to tourism.
Instead, he talked about how important tourism was to the region’s economy.
But a document association representatives have been distributing privately proposes reallocating most of the budget of the county tourism department, for many decades the primary entity promoting area tourism.
Citing that Warren County is falling behind competing tourism destinations, this “Power of Tourism Plan” accuses the county of “ineffective marketing efforts,” which have resulted in a lack of growth in tourism and traveler spending.
The WCLA’s plan calls for taking the $4.3 million the county now spends on tourism and diverting most all of it to a proposed Warren County Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) after 25 percent of the money is allocated to local municipalities for their own marketing efforts.
Asked about the plan after the Sept. 18 meeting, Dittrich said a convention and visitors bureau would be more aggressive in their marketing.
“A convention and visitors bureau would be numbers-oriented, conducting its work like a business— it would be out selling our area,” Dittrich said, noting that Essex, Hamilton, Saratoga, Franklin and Albany counties each has such an tourism agency independent of government. “Our plan sounds revolutionary, but it’s what other tourism destinations are doing now.”
Most of the existing tourism department employees could theoretically be hired by the new bureau, he said.
The new CVB would promote tourism in the county through direct mail, social media, booklets, television and radio advertising, plus book rooms for visitors, develop long-term marketing strategies, promote bookings of events and corporate conferences, and operate tourist information outlets, as well as pursue grant funding, according to the plan.
The county’s existing tourism department now conducts most of these functions — but the association’s plan claims that their efforts are falling far short of other regional tourism marketing entities.
The document cites that Warren County — with a population of 64,668 — spends nearly as much as the entire states of Rhode Island with its 1 million residents, and New Hampshire with its 1.33 million residents; and spends more than Vermont, which has a population of 624,594.
The 22-page document questions whether the results indicate that Warren County’s marketing efforts have been effective.
“Our county spends as much as three entire states — Are we getting the bang for our buck?” the plan asks.
The document proposes that the new bureau would work with the county tourism department — downsized drastically to two employees.
The county department would focus on international marketing, educating hospitality employees, gather and analyze statistics on town-based events and marketing, and apply for grants available exclusively to governments.
The plan also proposes that both the county department and the visitors bureau — directed by a board of directors consisting of business owners, chamber presidents and county supervisors — would work with marketing firms to conduct promotions targeting residents in Montreal, New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The Power of Tourism plan calls for the supervisors to “immediately transition to a fully-funded CVB” with it functioning in the first three months of 2018.
If that doesn’t happen, the plan urges, the county should prepare a detailed account of the use of occupancy tax receipts over the past seven years; demand more documentation from promoters receiving tax money; hold public discussions concerning tourism promotion, and commission an independent study on the effectiveness of the tourism expenditures by the county and all its municipalities.
Efforts to reach County Tourism Committee Chairman Gene Merlino early this week were unsuccessful. But in late July, he disputed the Lodging Association’s claim that tourism was stagnant.
At a county tourism meeting, Merlino distributed a chart indicating that over the past seven years, county occupancy tax revenue had increased about 28 percent in total, and local sales tax receipts had increased 19 percent.
Hoteliers attending the meeting refuted Merlino’s assertions of tourism growth, saying that the increases in revenue merely reflected inflation plus higher room rates being charged — the latter necessary to cover increased expenses — and not increased occupancy rates.
The Association’s Power of Tourism Plan includes data showing that the average off-season hotel rooms sold annually in the county decreased from $40,138 in 2011 to $38,188 in 2015-16.
A recent national tourism data report indicated that occupancy and tourism in Warren County are trailing other northeast destinations.
Merlino has countered that the report — as well as the WCLA’s assertion of stagnant tourism — are based on hotel room rentals, and don’t count the booming tourism activity related to recreational vehicle parks, campgrounds and rentals of condominiums and other residences.
“The county Tourism Department’s mission is to promote all of Warren County, and they are doing it well,” he said, noting that sales tax receipts in the county have increased $1 million per year over the past six years. “I partly agree with building up a convention and visitors bureau, but we have to make sure they look out for promoting all our towns and their various events. We should sit down with the Lodging Association members and talk about their ideas.”