Hour of Code

CROWN POINT – Second-graders at Crown Point Central recently completed an Hour of Code program and received completion certificates. Hour of Code is an opportunity for students to have a basic experience in computer language coding and computer science. It is an international program in which students in K-12 participate throughout the world. The program is a vehicle for career exploration and utilizing 21st century skills of inquiry, problem solving and communication. Teachers said the 2nd graders were enthusiastic and worked very hard in completing their Hour of Code.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines