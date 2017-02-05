× Expand Photo provided

CROWN POINT – Second-graders at Crown Point Central recently completed an Hour of Code program and received completion certificates. Hour of Code is an opportunity for students to have a basic experience in computer language coding and computer science. It is an international program in which students in K-12 participate throughout the world. The program is a vehicle for career exploration and utilizing 21st century skills of inquiry, problem solving and communication. Teachers said the 2nd graders were enthusiastic and worked very hard in completing their Hour of Code.