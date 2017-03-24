House pulls Affordable Care Act replacement bill

× Expand Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said despite the cancelled vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Friday, March 24, she remains committed to replacing the legislation.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The effort to kill the Affordable Care Act is dead in the water after House Republican leaders cancelled a scheduled vote on Friday afternoon to repeal the legislation.

“We came very close, but did not get that consensus,” said Speaker Paul Ryan at a press conference Friday. “We did not quite have the votes to replace it this year. We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was one of the handful of moderate Republicans who remained undecided until the last minute — or at least publicly didn't tip her hand.

“Obamacare is broken,” said Stefanik in a statement on Friday. “Constituents in our district continue to see double digit premium increases, sky high deductibles and lack of access to the care they need.”

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email asking how Stefanik would have voted on the legislation.

“Throughout this process, I’ve fought for the needs of the North Country, and negotiated better access for critical issues like women’s health and maternity care,” Stefanik said.

“We need to continue working to find solutions we can agree on that will help fix our broken healthcare system."

Stefanik said she remains committed to “achieving a 21st century healthcare system and will continue to work to replace Obamacare with reforms that lower costs, increase access and improve quality for hard working North Country families.”

The vote to repeal and replace President Obama’s signature healthcare law would have paved the way for a widescale dismantling of the legislation that provides care to 14,440 enrollees in the New York’s 21st Congressional District, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

DELAYED… THEN CANCELLED

The cancelled vote capped off the end of a high-tension week plagued by uncertainty that saw Trump and House Republicans leaders negotiating up to the last minute.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the vote on the American Health Care Act (AHCA) was initially delayed until Friday afternoon to shore up more support from both hard-right lawmakers who said the law didn’t go far enough and moderates.

With Democrats uniformly against, the fight came down to an internecine fight between Republicans for 22 votes.

Stefanik was among the 22 lawmakers invited to meet with Trump to corral support from moderates this week, but declined the invitation due to a previous commitment, reported Syracuse.com.

On the table as negotiations entered Friday was an amendment to gut the “essential services” mandated under the ACA, including mental health, maternity care and substance abuse treatment.

While other upstate Republicans came out in favor of the legislation earlier this week — including Reps. Chris Collins and John Faso — Stefanik remained a question mark up until the end.

She gave an early indication of how she may have voted early Friday, announcing a deal she helped broker to secure $15 billion in funding to states for those services — including care for new mothers — during the transition process away from the ACA.

“Throughout negotiations with Congressional leadership and the White House, I have insisted that protections for maternity care must be included in any final package,” Stefanik said in a statement on Friday morning. “I spoke out in support of protections for mothers and children in meetings at the White House and with the House Leadership and Committee Chairs who have drafted this replacement legislation.”

“This amendment will maintain significant funding for maternity and preventative care, especially in states that do not have the insurance protections we have in New York.”

The high-stakes scheduled vote on Friday afternoon came after President Trump issued an ultimatum to House Republicans to either approve or reject the measure, according to the Washington Post.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated 24 million Americans would be impacted.

But despite the lightning-quick effort to pull the ACA, the replacement was deeply unpopular.

A Quinnipiac University national poll released Thursday revealed voters disapproved of the measure 56 to 17 percent, with 26 percent undecided.

Support among Republicans was at 41 to 24 percent.

‘TIL THE END

The replacement plan would have killed several key elements of the 2010 law, including the mandates to purchase insurance and the Medicaid expansion that covers low-income residents.

But the AHCA kept popular provisions like prohibiting insurers from barring people with pre-existing conditions or raising premiums based on health. It would have also continued to allow adult children to stay on their parents’ insurance until they are 26.

For Stefanik, a protege of Ryan, the vote would have marked the defining moment since she announced her candidacy in mid-2013:

Keeping what works, and scrapping what doesn’t.

Stefanik has been relentless on her criticism of the ACA, which she said led to double-digit premium increases, higher deductibles and fewer choices that have particularly kneecapped small businesses across the sprawling district — including her family’s plywood operation in Albany County.

The lawmaker has also long criticized the medical device tax she said unfairly penalized district manufacturers, as well as the ACA's dozen-plus taxes that drive up costs, including the mandate that penalizes those who don’t purchase insurance.

Since winning the seat in 2014, the lawmaker has long called for "commonsense reforms” that lowered costs and increase access.

While AHCA would have continued to provide subsidies to purchase insurance, the average subsidy would have be about 60 percent of what people would get under the ACA, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The replacement legislation also would have given tax credits for purchasing insurance.

Stefanik also cited the GOP argument, echoed by President Trump on Thursday alongside a lineup of lawmakers who spoke on the House floor on Friday, that many counties lack an insurer participating in the exchanges set up under the Obama administration.

"Nearly a third of counties have just one insurer participating in the exchanges,” Tom Flanagin, her spokesman, told the Sun.

STATE PANIC

New York became the epicenter of the national debate in a fast-moving week rife with broadsides and apocalyptic overtones.

If the vote passed, New York would have faced a $7 billion budget shortfall.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, engaged in all-out war against GOP representatives this week following an amendment that would have relieved counties of paying into Medicaid by 2020, a measure he said would cost the state $2.3 billion over four years — and $6.9 billion when paired with estimates of lost federal funding.

Following the botched vote, Cuomo said the week brought out a “disgusting display of government at its worst.”

"We saw members of Congress openly bribe one-another at the expense of their own constituents, racing each other to decimate New York’s healthcare system while attempting to ram through a piece of legislation that would jeopardize the healthcare of 24 million people and supported by only 17 percent of Americans,” he said in a statement on Friday.

"This bill appears to be on life support for now – it should be killed once and for all.”

Local officials had cheered the measure by Collins and Faso to shift Medicaid payments from upstate counties to Albany, which they said would relieve them of a troublesome mandate.

But Cuomo called the amendment— which Stefanik supported — a “cheap, obvious move” to curry favors with local governments, and likened the effort to an act of “targeted war” by national GOP.

While New York could have filled the gap left by the reduction of Medicaid funding, doing so would have threatened the governor’s legacy of spending reductions paired with lowering taxes.

BIG GAP

Cuomo said earlier in the week the state would have done nothing to fill the projected gap — “It is impossible for the state to pay and close that gap” — he said.

But he later said the state may implement a 10 percent state income tax hike in response, as well as carve out county shares of the sales tax.

And he threatened on a conference call Thursday to file a lawsuit if the state was required to take over the Medicaid costs.

“I believe it is unconstitutional and we're seriously considering a lawsuit on behalf of the people of the state of New York to prove what a scam and a fraud this delegation is trying to perpetrate on the people of this state,” he said, according to the Daily News.

Even Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, known more for traveling around the state giving sunny dispatches on economic development projects, jumped into the fray, accusing Collins of pulling a “political scam” on New York.

“As Mr. Trump’s bag man, he has had to buy votes to pass the Affordable Care Act and did it by promising counties relief from their share of Medicaid,” Hochul said in a statement. “He now wants New York State to pay his $2.3 billion political IOU.”

But Collins, who narrowly defeated Hochul in her bid for re-election for a Buffalo-area House seat in 2012, said at $60 billion, New York ranks second-highest in the nation in Medicaid annual spending and spending per Medicaid beneficiary — which is 44 percent more than the national average, according to materials provided by the lawmaker’s office.

“I'm confident Gov. Cuomo will be able to find 1.5% in NY's budget to deliver $2.3B in desperately needed property tax relief 4 #NY residents,” Collins wrote on Twitter.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) balked against a potential tax hike.

“It’s not something I would support,” Stec said on Thursday. “But this is going to force the governor to address Medicaid spending.”

Cuomo also said he might reduce the county share of sales tax revenue to balance against the Medicaid costs.

But Stec cited an Empire Center report that said the biggest potential losers would be counties with tourism-based economies, including Saratoga and Warren counties, where sales tax revenue outweighs Medicaid expenditures.

MEDICAL PROVIDERS AGAINST

The governor painted a dark future of “devastating” hospital and nursing home closures across the state — particularly in rural Adirondack communities where Medicaid-dependent hospitals are already operating on some of the lowest operating margins in the country.

In New York’s 21st Congressional District, the governor's office said that amounted to $20.3 million for nearly a dozen hospitals — including Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Mose-Ludington in Ticonderoga — and two dozen nursing homes, for a collective total of $50 million.

“I don’t believe they can find those savings because the hospitals are going to go bankrupt,” said the governor, who also referred to the AHCA as a “$150 billion tax cut for the 1 percent.”

Medical providers across the district uniformly joined national health care organizations to implore Stefanik to reject the bill.

In a joint letter published on Thursday, 10 regional health providers cited projected cuts in federal support to the state’s Medicaid program and the 24 million people the CBO estimated would be left uninsured by 2026.

“Hospitals and health systems would be doubly damaged by the effect of fewer-insured patients in addition to other funding reductions,” wrote the coalition, including the presidents of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, the University of Vermont Health Network, Adirondack Health, Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

BLOCK GRANTING

The AHCA would have switched Medicaid to block grants, which means states would receive a fixed amount of federal funding each year regardless of changes in program enrollment and mandates.

Republicans say this would have led to closer oversight and local autonomy over those funds, and Stefanik’s spokesman said the per capita allotment would have represented “a better deal” for New York than the block grant proposal.

“She believes we need to prioritize support for the most vulnerable in Medicaid, including the blind and the disabled, and this package continues to provide federal support for this program,” Flanagin said.

But critics, including state budget director Robert Mujica and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said this would have wounded the budget and the jobs in its hospital sector — including rural health care centers.

'DEVASTATING EFFECTS'

Local providers also bristled over payment cuts and possible employee layoffs.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the loss of insurance of insurance for millions, decreased stability of health care providers, jobs losses and higher taxes are among the outcomes that would allow implementation of this bill,” said the providers in the joint letter.

The tri-county area’s leading provider of home health care aides said they are on the bubble, and any cuts would have “devastating effects” to the frail and elderly.

“North Country Home Services revenue is over 88 percent based on Medicaid payments and we have been operating in the red already,” said CEO Becky Leahy, “so any cut no matter how small to home care Medicaid funding will threaten our sustainability.”

Adirondack Health, the largest private employer in the Adirondacks, said their finance team had been calculating the impacts for months, and already operates on “incredibly thin” margins.

“There is simply no escaping the fact that a double-digit reduction in Medicaid receipts could require us to make very painful choices with regard to our primary care, acute care and nursing home services,” CEO Sylvia Getman told the Sun.

ECH SOUNDS OFF

University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard said 70 percent of Medicaid spending in New York state is for the care of the elderly, many of whom receive care in nursing homes.

“In its current form, I do not support the proposed American Health Care Act,” said Remillard on Friday before the vote. “It eliminates coverage for thousands of people within Essex County and reduces funding for the Medicaid program throughout New York State.”

ECH’s network of community-based health centers around Essex County also depend heavily upon several different Medicaid programs.

“The AHCA threatens the continuation of these important healthcare services for many of our community members,” Remillard said.

The CBO initially estimated $337 billion in projected savings, mostly from Medicaid reductions and the decrease in insurance subsidies, but that number dropped to $150 billion on Thursday.

And the CBO also pointed out insurance companies will be able to charge older people more for health care, and estimated the impact on low-income senior citizens would be larger than under the ACA.

The New York GOP congressional delegation punched back against the wave of news releases by the governor’s office — broken down by upstate congressional district — and called the numbers “misinformation,” reiterating the amendment would simply shift the costs to the state.

“If Gov. Cuomo is resorting to fear tactics for political purposes, he is also admitting that other forms of state spending are more important than providing healthcare to vulnerable populations,” said upstate lawmakers in a joint statement.

‘SUBSTANTIAL LOSS’

Increased pressure on Stefanik came from constituents, as well, who had already criticized the lawmaker over her refusal to hold town hall meetings last month.

While the lawmaker's spokesman did not immediately respond to an email asking about the call volume to district offices throughout the week, comments flooded into social media and intensified before Friday’s nixed vote.

In Glens Falls, protesters staged in a "die in" outside of the lawmaker’s district office Thursday night replete with a “mass death scene” in which protesters laid on the ground and held up tombstones, according to social media.

New York State Medicaid Director Jason Helgerson said 2.7 million New Yorkers would face "substantial loss" in their current health care coverage — the biggest step back in health care access in New York’s history.”

“No one who wears a white coat thinks this is a good bill,” Helgerson wrote on Twitter Thursday.

But the Empire Center pushed back against those claims.

Those numbers were based on an assessment by the state Department of Health, which said AHCA “places the coverage of more than 1 million New Yorkers in jeopardy.”

The governor, reported the Empire Report on Thursday, could be referring to an earlier DOH estimate from January, which said full repeal of the ACA could jeopardize coverage for 2.7 million under the worst-case scenario — and the current House GOP bill stopped well short of full repeal.

NEXT STEPS

Stefanik, who has branded herself as a forward-looking moderate with bipartisan bona fides, may have dodged a bullet as the most critical vote of her career was dashed.

According to this week’s Quinnipiac poll, 46 percent of voters said they would have been less likely to vote for their representative if they voted for the ACHA.

Nineteen percent said they would have been more likely and 29 percent said the vote would have had no effect.

Ryan on Friday said he remained concerned about healthcare premiums continuing to escalate — but said the current law, as its currently fashioned, likely won’t survive.

The speaker also said he didn't see the defeat as a prologue for other initiatives, including natural defense, border security and tax reform, which he said will be difficult, but not impossible.

“We do lose a lot of tools we wanted to improve people’s lives and bring down health care costs in this country,” Ryan said.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who railed against the AHCA in trip to Plattsburgh on Friday morning, praised the defeat on Twitter.

“This is because of people like you raising your voices, making yourselves heard, and rising up to own our democracy,” Gillibrand wrote. “We can't let up now. We fought back today — but we'll need to keep fighting to protect our care.”

“A win is a win!,” wrote Helgerson, the state Medicaid director. “Good news for all New Yorkers!”