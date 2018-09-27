House, with Stefanik support, OKs bill banning pharmacy ‘gag clauses’

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has voted for legislation that would prohibit "gag clauses" designed to ban pharmacists from telling patients how they can save money while purchasing prescriptions.

PLATTSBURGH | The House passed a pair of bills this week designed to boost transparency in prescription drug purchasing.

The two bills approved on Tuesday ban the existing agreements between pharmacies and industry middlemen known as "gag clauses" that prohibit pharmacists from telling patients how they can save money while purchasing prescriptions.

“I am pleased to help pass these important, bipartisan bills to address prescription drug costs,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in a statement. “I will continue to work across the aisle to ensure the North Country has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

The bills have passed the Senate and are on their way to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

'GOOD BILLS'

Under the gag clauses, pharmacies are prohibited from explaining costs of medications to patients through agreements signed with providers and middlemen known as “pharmacy benefit managers,” or PBMs.

“The Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act” allows pharmacies to share prices with patients under private insurance plans.

The second bill, “The Know the Lowest Price Act,” will allow pharmacists to inform consumers if it is cheaper to buy drugs out-of-pocket than through their Medicare plans.

A 2018 report by the The Leonard D. Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics determined patients overpaid for their prescription drugs at the pharmacy 23 percent of the time.

“These are good bills,” said Dr. David Mastrianni, senior vice president of Saratoga Hospital Medical Group. “They allow pharmacists to help the patient ensure they’re getting the proper information when they purchase a drug.”

Mastrianni, a former Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, hailed the bipartisan nature of the legislation.

But while helpful for consumers, banning gag clauses does not address the root cause of skyrocketing prescription costs, he said.

Pharmaceutical companies can still set the price for new drugs, and Medicare cannot directly negotiate with drug companies to lower costs.

“Clearly the pharmaceutical industries have a tremendous financial influence,” Mastrianni said.

Trump proposed barring gag clauses last May, and expressed support for the legislation in a tweet earlier this month.

MEDICARE NEGOTIATION

The rising cost of prescription drugs became a key issue at a pair of town halls held by Stefanik earlier this year.

Constituents pushed the lawmaker to further legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies..

But Stefanik said increasing taxes on drug manufacturers may harm innovation and research, and bills advocating to do so have little chance of passing without Republican support.

Mastrianni said those are legitimate concerns.

But lawmakers must also find the political will to ensure a fair profit for manufacturers as opposed to an “extravagant one,” he said.

Stefanik has highlighted her support of the 21st Century Cures Act, which allocated $500 million to the FDA to accelerate bringing drugs and devices to market.

The lawmaker also supports increased funding for the National Institutes of Health.

“I think investing in NIH research and doing more to support generics is a way to ensure we’re able to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik is also an advocate for the 340B program, which allows rural hospitals like Hudson Headwaters to purchase prescription drugs at lower costs for underserved areas.

Mastrianni agreed 340B is a good way to support critical needs hospitals. But as more hospitals try to sign up, he expects efforts will eventually intensify to limit the program.

COBB ATTACKS

Stefanik is up for re-election in November, and faces Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn and Tedra Cobb, a Democrat.

The lawmaker has co-sponsored two bills to boost pharmaceutical transparency — each would also prohibit “gag clauses” for pharmacists and PBMs — but both remain stalled in the Energy and Commerce Committee.

The Cobb campaign criticized the lack of progress.

“As a Republican Deputy Whip, Stefanik knows what bills will actually come up for a vote,” said Cobb campaign spokesman Brian Phillips, Jr. “It is all too clear she knew those bills were going nowhere. This is another example of Stefanik asking for a pat on the back for doing her job.”

Phillips said Stefanik voted against allowing an amendment to lower out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors, as well as voted to exempt rules stopping higher premiums or out-of-pocket costs for seniors for medication under the Medicare Part D prescription drug program.

And, he said, Stefanik voted seven times to reopen the coverage gap known as the “donut hole” in Medicare Part D plans, which would costs seniors “thousands more in out of pocket prescription costs."

“Talk about a lack of results,” Phillips said.

STEFANIK CAMP RESPONDS

In response to Phillips' criticisms, the Stefanik campaign provided a letter the lawmaker co-signed to House leadership in June asking Congress to address what they characterized as a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) “scoring error” in the budget law signed into law by the president in February.

The law required drug manufacturers to provide deeper discounts to Medicare beneficiaries whose spending on prescription drugs falls within the donut hole, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The legislation increased the manufacturer discount on brand name drugs from 50 to 70 percent.

At the same time, the change reduced the contribution from insurers designed to close the gap from 25 percent to 5 percent of costs.

The CBO initially estimated the discounts drug manufacturers were were required to provide would reduce federal spending on Medicare’s drug benefit by a total of $7.7 billion over the next decade, the Times reported.

But after the law was enacted, the CBO discovered “additional information” and raised its savings estimate to $11.8 billion.

Now the drug companies are trying to claw back some of that $4 billion, opening up a battle with insurance providers.

Stefanik is among the lawmakers who believe Congress should “fairly rebalance the policy" in the coverage gap so that Medicare Part D continues to "contain appropriate incentives to help control costs and the policy matches the federal savings originally intended in the Bipartisan Budget Act," according to the letter.

“Correcting the discount policy will ensure that Part D remains a robust, market-based program,” wrote the delegation.

The language echoes language used by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, who called for a “technical correction.”

Lawmakers are also asking Congress to delay a scheduled increase in out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors scheduled to occur in 2020 when Obamacare provisions to artificially slow the growth in the "catastrophic coverage limit" expire.

“We believe Congress can address the impact of the ACA gimmick and responsibly phase in the correction,” wrote the delegation. “This will limit the impact to the federal budget while simultaneously ensuring seniors are not exposed to such massive increases.”

'WHERE'S YOUR PLAN?'

Phillips, the Cobb spokesman, touted what he said was a history of the candidate “fighting to lower prescription drug costs" during her tenure as a St. Lawrence County legislator.

“She was on the task force for affordable health care, and was responsible for finding ways to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for St. Lawrence County residents,” said Phillips.

As a county legislator, Cobb voted in support of federal legislation to provide affordable prescription drug benefits; to allow seniors citizens to "safely access prescription drugs from Canada, and to have St. Lawrence County issue prescription drug cards to provide price discounts."

Despite the broadsides, Phillips did not provide any policy solutions Cobb would pursue if elected in November, nor does her website list a prescription drug plan for how the candidate plans to lower prescription drug costs.

"Where is your plan, Tedra?” asked Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman.

The Stefanik campaign contends as a St. Lawrence County legislator, Cobb made “Medicare more expensive for seniors while enrolling herself and her family in the county’s taxpayer-funded health plan.”

Cobb was among the lawmakers who enrolled in the county's health insurance plan in Aug. 2009.

Lawmakers voted three months later that new retirees in the county’s retirement system would no longer be able to receive reimbursement increases after Dec. 31, 2010, according to official minutes.

The official reason was the county was “not in a fiscal position” to continue to provide the increases for retirees and their spouses.

But there's no indication the decision reduced benefits from other enrollees in the program, or was related to lawmaker enrollment in the county's health care plan.

The Cobb campaign dismissed those claims as "petty attacks, false comparisons and twisted narratives."

Alcivar also criticized Cobb for being opaque on health care policy, including details underpinning a single-payer health care plan which Republicans contend would increase taxes.

"Like the typical Cuomo Clone that she is, Tedra Cobb praises Gov. Andrew Cuomo for appointing her to his healthcare committee and avoids details about her support for burying taxpayers with one trillion dollars in new taxes," he said.

In contrast, Stefanik secured $27 million for rural hospitals, wrote the legislation to repeal the medical device tax and “led the fight to fund our children’s health care program,” Alcivar said.

The Kahn campaign declined comment for this article.