How to solve the aide crisis?

New York is facing a ticking time bomb when it comes to the problems facing the home health care industry. Stakeholders are calling for higher wages, increased workforce development training and a better Medicaid reimbursement rate from the state. Pictured above: Anastasia Somoza, a New York City-based disability rights advocate, testifies in New York City on Feb. 22, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH — Haggling over authorization usually comes after a medical emergency.

But despite being cleared to provide home care to elderly and disabled patients in Essex and Franklin counties, local nursing agencies can’t find anyone to take the job.

“Regrettably, there is no app for that,” testified Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman in Albany last month.

Low pay, uneven Medicaid reimbursement rates and high turnover is chipping away at the state’s home health care aide industry.

The troubles are not an abstract concept:

New York is facing a ticking time bomb as the population ages, one cast into sharp relief when faced with a creeping reality.

The state is simply getting older and sicker, and the need for aides, which are typically not covered under private insurance plans, is projected to skyrocket as fewer people die of preventable diseases.

“The current crisis in the North Country is only a harbinger,” said Henry Moss, a member of the New York Statewide Senior Action Council.

Baby boomers aging into their 80s are becoming the fastest growing age group in the nation and in New York.

By 2030, the projected number of the population over 65 in Essex County will be 30 percent, and the numbers are similar across the region.

Keeping seniors in their homes is in the state’s best interest, say advocates, saving millions of dollars in preventable hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

But how to do so when the workforce to care for these people simply isn’t there?

RAISE THE WAGE

Stakeholders are calling for adequate funding for wage increases for the state’s 326,000 home care workers.

The state’s new staggered minimum wage increase structure has triggered somewhat of an arms race between industries.

The steady rise to $15 per hour, a scale accelerated for fast food employees, means home care providers and fast food restaurants are competing for the same labor pool.

The restaurant industry appears to be winning because caring for patients is more demanding and dangerous than fast food jobs, which now start at $10.75 upstate, or $12 in New York City.

“With better pay, people will go into that field,” said Robert Poulin, executive director of North Country Center for Independence.

These changes are also important for the very agencies themselves, whose profitability is affected over their inability to accept new cases.

WORKFORCE TRAINING

Aside from a pay bump, it’s imperative to motivate new people to enter the field.

Franklin County Office for the Aging Director Rebecca Preve said the state must incentivize home care workforce training and pair it with targeted recruitment and retention efforts for underserved areas.

Aides are morphing to paraprofessionals at the same time other avenues of traditional support are eroding.

People simply have less kids. And those that did saw their them leave the state for better opportunities, depriving them of a traditional support network.

The average number of family members between the ages of 45 and 64 available to care for an adult over 80 years of age will drop from 7.2 in 2010 to 2.9 in 2050, according to the AARP.

The New York Statewide Senior Action Council leads a coalition of over 100 local stakeholders who have zeroed in on a number of on-the-ground incentives paired with more ambitious state-level reforms.

Funding to provide for sign-on and renewal bonuses would aid in retention efforts, said the group.

“With the snow, the road salt and the potholes that are so representative of winter and spring in the Adirondacks, we should also look at creating reasonable tire replacement, car maintenance and repair allowance programs for these workers,” Getman said.

On a broader level, home care delivery systems need to be restructured to allow for more predictable work schedules, a chief culprit in employee turnover, said Maria Alvarez, executive director of the New York Statewide Senior Action Council.

“I encourage you to address this issue in your budget process this year,” Alvarez told state lawmakers in New York City last month. “This issue cannot wait.”

Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, a Lake Placid-based nonprofit that pairs community volunteers with seniors and the disabled, said workforce development must be joined with college tuition assistance, loan forgiveness and career pathway programs

Other stakeholders have suggested local workforce training agencies lean on retirees seeking part-time work or even foreign workers and refugees to address the need.

INCREASING REIMBURSEMENT

Adjusting the Medicaid reimbursement rate is also a leading priority for stakeholders.

As part of statewide reforms to reduce hospital admissions, the state Department of Health received $345 million in federal funds for Medicaid Managed Care patients. But that money is tough to get, say providers, and bridge funding is just a temporary solution.

North Country Home Services, a local aide agency, is paid from $5 to $9 per hour less than actual costs, and the constant hemorrhaging of funds isn’t sustainable.

The Saranac Lake-based provider recently had to sever their relationship with an insurance provider over those rates, a decision that jeopardized continued aide service for at least 40 patients.

NCHS CEO Becky Leahy said the state must consider different rate reimbursement ratios for different parts of the state.

Driving across Essex County to care for patients, for instance, is more costly and time-intensive than walking through a Bronx neighborhood.

But even there, the gap is widening.

The prevailing wage is between $18.50 and $19 per hour in New York City. But the health department calculated the cost of service at $19.64.

“That gap has been widening in the past two years,” testified Laura Haight, vice president of Public Policy at the New York State Association of Health Care Providers.

Haight said it’s a “tremendous challenge” to get funds for MMC patients.

“We need to get the money,” Haight testified. “The rates are well below what the (state) Department of Health calculates is needed to provide the services.”

THINKING BIG

Moss, the action council member, said the most sensible solution is to fold long-term care into Medicare — the federal program for those over 65 — or into a national health care program.

Both of those prospects are slim, he admitted.

But the state could serve as a counterweight to federal uncertainty by developing their own universal health care plan — like the New York Health Act bill, for instance, which has passed the Assembly for the past two years but has stalled in the Senate.

“The bill requires that, within two years of enactment, long-term care will be included as a benefit,” Moss said.

Under that plan, the state legislature would finance a universal system by reinvesting the billions spent by insurance companies, hospital and physicians in the administrative overhead needed to manage the current system, and to negotiate down drug prices.

“With no premiums, deductibles and cost-sharing, these savings will prove to be greater than any new taxes needed to finance the program, and result in net savings for nearly all individuals and families and many businesses,” Moss said.

Counties would be relieved of their share of Medicaid expenses, he said, and every state resident would be paired with a care coordinator.

For older adults, this will mean creating care plans which can increase efficiency, reduce over-medication, reduce hospitalizations and allow for smooth transitions between hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

Leahy floated the idea of legislative waiver that would allow some long-term care patients to revert back to county care.

Other stakeholders called for the embrace of value-based payment systems — doing so will “breed the search for innovations,” said Dan Lowenstein, a vice president of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York — and to maintain a focus on expanding in-house services for the elderly.

Those services are designed to keep patients from not only running up costs at hospitals and emergency rooms, but also saving lives.

A recent New York State Health Foundation-funded study, for instance, revealed the percentage of acute care patients in the Adirondacks discharged to home with home care is 40 percent lower than the state average because home care services may not be available.

And while the state is shifting focus away from nursing homes — which have become anathema in recent years for what is perceived as a lack of personalized care — they also have a role, said Moss, who called for the ongoing need for rooms for Medicaid recipients, special units for dementia patients and reduce the burdensome workloads of direct care workers.

“We need to make them acceptable to New Yorkers,” Moss said.

Getman also said the state should consider small-scale initiatives and pilot programs across the state “to actively resist the temptation of one-size-fits-all policymaking.”

“For as we have seen again and again in my industry, healthcare, like the human body, is a tremendously complex undertaking,” she said.

Alvarez admitted there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach because the state varies dramatically by county.

But she considered the creation of a working stakeholders group to be able to reach a set of policies and solutions.

“I have to say that I have never been to a county where I describe this problem and I am told that it doesn’t exist there,” Alvarez said.

IN A PERFECT WORLD

Stephanie Bushey is the full-time caregiver for her adult daughter, who suffered a brain injury at birth.

The West Chazy resident said she is often worn down by constant gridlock between insurance companies, uncertainty surrounding the aide industry and the state’s Medicaid system, which provides long-term care for 180,000 patients.

She has enrolled her daughter in local daycare facilities in the past. While those are good for some, she said, her daughter requires direct care.

For her, the solution is simple —

The creation of a medical account, monitored by the state department of health, that she could use to hire and pay aides.

“Pay us in an account, so I could hire my own people and train them so I could go to work,” Bushey said.

She admitted her solution may be just a fantasy, but said home health care aides are the best way for her to provide care while also ensuring she can continue to work and provide for her family.

“These girls are her girlfriends,” Bushey said. “She sees them as her friends.”

This is the fourth in a five-part series on the region’s home health aide care crisis. Coming up next week: Lawmakers sound off.