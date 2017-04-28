Hudson River Whitewater Derby set for 60th installment

× Expand Photo provided The 60th Annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby is slated for May 6-7 along various points of the North and Hudson rivers.

NORTH CREEK — The region’s premier whitewater derby event has reached a critical milestone this year.

The 60th annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby is slated for May 6-7 along various points of the Hudson river.

The two-day event, which was started in 1958 by the Johnsburg Fish and Game Club, is the oldest continuous event of its kind in the nation.

“This is the 60th, which we’re excited about,” said Kate Nightingale, event chair.

Over the years, the race has garnered national attention, including ridealongs from national media outlets, including LIFE magazine, who lost two cameras in the rapids in 1964.

Members of the Kennedy clan attended in 1967 — including U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy and his wife — as did James Whitaker, the first American to scale Mount Everest.

This year’s event will see three races featuring kayakers and canoers.

Slalom races, which will navigate up to Class 3 conditions, are scheduled for Saturday, May 6, with registration opening at 9 a.m. at the North River, with a start time of 11 a.m.

A new event, the “Not-So-Whitewater” race, begins immediately after the slalom race. The course for beginners and intermediates takes participants down a serene, 2.5 miles stretch of the Hudson.

The course is perfect, said Nightingale, for those who need a refresher course in rafting.

“We encourage everyone who has interest in a moving water race, or used to race decades ago and want to try again,” Nightingale said.

Basil & Wicks in North Creek will host a party and awards ceremony beginning at 3 p.m.

Events will recommence on Sunday, with registration for the Whitewater Derby Downriver Race opening at 9 a.m. at the Hudson River Pavilion next to the North Creek Train Station.

Awards will be presented in Riparius at the finish line immediately following the races.

While participants from all skill levels are welcome for the slalom and “Not-So-Whitewater” races, the main event is not for the weak.

“You’ve got to know what you’re doing in whitewater,” Nightingale said. “Otherwise it’s something fun to watch from the shore — it isn’t something for true beginners.”

Race fees have been reduced this year: Slalom and downriver are now $20; Novice slalom, $15. Additional slalom races are $10, and new races are $10.

In recent years, between 80 to 100 racers have registered, with hundreds of spectators turning out along Route 26 and the North River to show their support — and even more if the event unfolds under blue skies and favorable weather conditions.

The event this year coincides with the launch of an art display commemorating the 60th anniversary of the event at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek, and all residents and participants are encouraged to attend.

After organizing the event for the past eight years, this will be Nightingale’s last.

“We are looking for someone who wants to step up and run the event,” she said.

The organizing committee, she said, has agreed if no one steps up to take the reigns, the adventure ends here.

“A lot of people would be sad to see it go, but maybe it’s an opportunity for someone to step up and slightly change the event to a slightly different format,” Nightingale said.

60th Annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby: May 6-7 in North Creek and Riparius. To register, and for more information, visit whitewaterderby.com.

Limited camping is also available at Ski Bowl Park. Costs are $15 for one night, and $25 for two. Reservations can be made through the Johnsburg Town Hall: 518-251-2421 ext. 23.