Huge auction will include contents of lodges and camps

× Expand Photo provided This stuffed animal is one of 30 in a huge sale planned by Gokey’s Auction Service of North Hudson.

NORTH HUDSON | Furniture and historic items from four lodges, camps and homes is headed for sale at a North Hudson auction service.

The more than 800 lot sale starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and is expected to continue through 4 p.m. at Gokey’s Auction Service on Route 9 near Blue Ridge Road.

“We are having an auction which will include items from a historic camp and boat house on Lake George, a Keene Valley mountaintop lodge, and a Catskill Mountain home, along with the Wilke estate from Peru,” co-owner Jean Gokey said. “This will be the largest sale ever held on this property in all our years of auctioning.”

The Adirondack camp and boathouse collection itself is fascinating, she said.

“The camp and boathouse were in Hague on Lake George, that housed a fleet of Hacker Craft racing boats, owned by the Henry family since 1920,” Gokey said. “There’s also pieces of rustic, vintage, wicker and Victorian furniture, many pieces of Old Hickory furniture from Shelbyville, Indiana, Root Furniture from Greenbrier, Va., wildlife mounts, Oriental carpets.”

She said there will be 30 animal mounts including deer, elk and some moose heads.

“There are early Adirondack post card albums, vintage camp and lodge décor, along with antiques, collectibles,” she said.

There’s also a $30,000 inventory from a closed fishing tackle shop.

There are no minimums, lunch will be available, and the sale will be held under the tent at the Gokey Auction Facility near exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway.

Gokey’s Auction Service is owned by Jean and John Gokey.

Website: gokeysauctions.com/auction1.html