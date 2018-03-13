Hughes enters northern NY broadband market

Photo provided
Households in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and will have soon access to satellite internet service through Hughes Network Systems, a Maryland-based provider which received grant funds through the New NY Broadband Program.
ELIZABETHTOWN | More than half of the locations in the final round of state broadband awards will be served by satellite service.
Hughes Network Systems received $15.4 million in state grants to offer service to 75,638 addresses statewide.
But the Maryland-based provider is not dishing on the details, including service areas and how the state funds will be utilized, citing ongoing discussions with the state Broadband Program Office (BPO).
After several calls and emails to Hughes corporate headquarters, the provider provided the following statement:
“We are delighted that HughesNet has been selected to participate in the New York State Broadband Initiative and that there is a clear endorsement that satellite broadband is an essential technology that brings genuine high-speed internet access economically to all homes across America,” said Mike Cook, executive vice president. “We look forward working closely with the state as we roll out the program.”
Some 122,285 locations statewide are poised to be wired in the final stretch, which has a deadline of the end of this year.
LOCATIONS NOT SPECIFIED
The BPO defines broadband as internet download speeds above 25 mbps in the most remote areas and 100 mbps everywhere else.
More than 99 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater at the program’s completion, pledged the governor, with just .01 percent utilizing the 25 mbps category.
Much of that final sliver will receive satellite service from Hughes, which received a collective $4.6 million in subsidies for four projects in a 16-county swatch of upstate New York in January.
Exact town-level data remains in raw data format. But a preliminary review of U.S. Census data by The Sun revealed wide stretches of the Capital Region and North Country will be covered by satellite.
Hughes has received the majority of grants in Essex County’s $10.7 million package, with Frontier Communications and Slic Network Solutions slated to serve limited localities, mopping up 3,949 locations.
Top local beneficiaries include Lewis and Crown Point, which will see 545 and 509 locations addressed.
Locations in Elizabethtown (473), Minerva (412), Jay (332), Chesterfield (309), Moriah (227), Essex (228), Ticonderoga (200) and Willsboro (150) will also be addressed.
Vast tracts of Clinton and Franklin counties, as well as the overwhelming majority of Hamilton County, are also poised to be served by Hughes.
COSTS SUBSIDIZED
The BPO will subsidize installation costs for satellite dishes, Empire State Development Executive Vice President of Innovation and Broadband Jeffrey Nordhaus told attendees at a broadband forum in North Creek earlier this month.
The typical retail prices for satellite installation is $450, he said, but Hughes will keep costs at $49 per unit.
Providers are required under New NY Broadband Program guidelines to set a monthly price ceiling of $60 for service, including Hughes.
“We don’t believe companies should take state money and then charge a crazy price, so it’s very important to have that in there,” Nordhaus said.
Satellite technology has seen marked improvements in recent years.
Hughes launched a new satellite into orbit in 2016. The resultant Gen5 technology, which went live last March, provides the opportunity to steam video, which was difficult under previous generations of the service.
The service also meets the 25 mbps requirement, Nordhaus said.
“What Hughes does in this package is it actually brings up the speed and brings down the price,” he said. “So even with the Hughes deal, for 25 mbps you get the $60 price.”
Nordhaus said the service is costing the state about $200 per home.
“It’s very economic,” he said.
However, the company’s satellite service is data-capped, a measure necessary for the technology to properly function, Nordhaus said.
“There’s a data cap during the day, and there’s a greatly expanded one at night,” he said. “If you hit your data cap, they don’t actually shut you down — they just slow you down. So it’s unlimited, so in a sense, you have an unlimited data cap.”
Speeds during the cap will be throttled at between 1 to 3 mbps, according to the provider’s website. While this will still allow for streaming video, playback may be interrupted by buffer times.
“You can purchase extra data, called Data Tokens, to bring your speed back up to 25 mbps,” according to the provider’s website.
PC Magazine noted the limitations in their coverage of last year’s Gen5 rollout.
Hughes Net’s $59.99 plan allows 20GB per month, of which 10GB must be consumed between 2 and 8 a.m.
“That’s three hours of prime-time Netflix for the whole month,” the outlet reported.
Local officials appeared to be skeptical over the satellite service, calling it a “stop-gap” measure.
“It’s always been available,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.
Gillilland said he has personally used satellite service, but the data caps quickly add up, particularly for a family of four using streaming applications.
“The overall data usage kills you,” he said. “It has not provided broadband as promised.”
Mohawk Networks, TDS Telecom and Verizon also received funds as part of the final round of subsidies to serve North Country communities.
Since the program’s launch in 2015, the program has secured high-speed internet upgrades for approximately 2.42 million locations statewide, according to the governor’s office.
The program runs parallel to expansion efforts by Spectrum, who agreed to expand broadband to 145,000 locations statewide by 2020 as part of their merger agreement with Time Warner.
Some of those locations are in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, but the state BPO and Spectrum have not made those numbers public, citing their proprietary nature.