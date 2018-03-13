Hughes enters northern NY broadband market

× Expand Photo provided Households in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and will have soon access to satellite internet service through Hughes Network Systems, a Maryland-based provider which received grant funds through the New NY Broadband Program.

ELIZABETHTOWN | More than half of the locations in the final round of state broadband awards will be served by satellite service.

Hughes Network Systems received $15.4 million in state grants to offer service to 75,638 addresses statewide.

But the Maryland-based provider is not dishing on the details, including service areas and how the state funds will be utilized, citing ongoing discussions with the state Broadband Program Office (BPO).

After several calls and emails to Hughes corporate headquarters, the provider provided the following statement:

“We are delighted that HughesNet has been selected to participate in the New York State Broadband Initiative and that there is a clear endorsement that satellite broadband is an essential technology that brings genuine high-speed internet access economically to all homes across America,” said Mike Cook, executive vice president. “We look forward working closely with the state as we roll out the program.”

Some 122,285 locations statewide are poised to be wired in the final stretch, which has a deadline of the end of this year.

LOCATIONS NOT SPECIFIED

The BPO defines broadband as internet download speeds above 25 mbps in the most remote areas and 100 mbps everywhere else.

More than 99 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater at the program’s completion, pledged the governor, with just .01 percent utilizing the 25 mbps category.

Much of that final sliver will receive satellite service from Hughes, which received a collective $4.6 million in subsidies for four projects in a 16-county swatch of upstate New York in January.

Exact town-level data remains in raw data format. But a preliminary review of U.S. Census data by The Sun revealed wide stretches of the Capital Region and North Country will be covered by satellite.

Hughes has received the majority of grants in Essex County’s $10.7 million package, with Frontier Communications and Slic Network Solutions slated to serve limited localities, mopping up 3,949 locations.

Top local beneficiaries include Lewis and Crown Point, which will see 545 and 509 locations addressed.

Locations in Elizabethtown (473), Minerva (412), Jay (332), Chesterfield (309), Moriah (227), Essex (228), Ticonderoga (200) and Willsboro (150) will also be addressed.