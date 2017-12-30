Hulbert Supply purchased by Ogdensburg company

× Expand Two North Country companies, Hulbert Supply and Howland Pump & Supply, will merge next year.

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh-based Hulbert Supply, a plumbing and heating distributor, will be purchased by Howland Pump & Supply in Ogdensburg next year.

Hulbert Supply President Dale Miner said that he expects no jobs will be immediately eliminated as a result of the arrangement, and new positions at the company could be on the horizon.

“We are hoping as we transition there’ll be a need for more people, because we want to grow, we want to keep moving forward,” Miner told The Sun.

“(This merge) is going to allow a better long-term future for our employees, a better future for our customers, and a better selection of products that are more competitively priced. We have more buying power now.”

Hulbert Supply’s six locations in upstate New York and Vermont will join nine currently owned by Howland Pump & Supply.

“Howland Pump & Supply is a family owned and operated distributor like we are,” said Hulbert Supply CEO John Peria in a statement. “Hulbert Supply is a very successful company, thanks to our amazing team of employees and our loyal customers.

“The owners and family of Hulbert Supply feel strongly that joining forces with Howland Pump will enable our companies to stay strong and competitive well into the future.”

Hulbert Supply was founded in 1947 by Donald Hulbert in Plattsburgh, and is currently run by three grandchildren of the founder; Dale Miner, Betsy Miner and Doug Hulbert.

Howland Pump & Supply is a 162 year old company based in Ogdensburg.

Howland Pump President and CEO Stephen LaRose pointed to the two companies’ employees as their greatest driver of success.

“Change can be tough,” said Howland President and CEO Stephen LaRose in a statement, “but by looking forward, I hope to lead over 100 employees to many more years of providing our customers, throughout central and northern New York and Vermont, with quality service and quality products to treat our employees right and support the local communities in which our company does business.”

The purchase of Hulbert Supply is expected to be completed by next year.

Officials declined to state the financial details of the agreement.