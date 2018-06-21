Hundreds expected at family-friendly free festival

× Expand Photo provided A flier advertising this weekend’s annual St. Peter’s Festival on the grounds of Seton Academy on North Catherine Street.

PLATTSBURGH | At St. Peter’s Festival, wholesome family fun is the name of the game.

The annual fundraiser returns this Sunday, and organizers are expecting hundreds of people to flock the North Catherine Street grounds of Seton Academy again for an afternoon of games, shopping and festival fare.

Beyond raising money for Seton Schools and the St. Peter’s youth ministry programs, the day’s focus remains on the children: A number of activities, everything from a massive inflatable slide to soccer and a literal cake walk is planned throughout the day, all free to children of all ages.

But adults won’t have to sit on the sidelines.

On site will be a raffle, a bake sale, around 15 vendors with wares to peruse and a sizeable book sale.

“It’s one of the largest I’ve ever seen,” Monsignor Dennis Duprey told The Sun, who noted that the selection will be well-organized by genre and author, thanks to a dedicated volunteer.

Rounding out the festivities is a live auction at 1 p.m., and courtesy of parishioners, community members and local businesses, it boasts a number of big ticket items, according to Duprey. A John Deere mowing tractor is one of them. There’s also a boat, windsails, a flat-screen television and more.

“There are hundreds of objects here,” Duprey said.

The festival, which kicks off at noon after Mass, is free to attend.

Food will be sold on-site. The Knights of Columbus will have a fried dough station, and hamburgers, hotdogs, sausages and ice cream will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the St. Peter’s Parish Office at 518-563-1692.