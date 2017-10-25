Hundreds expected at haunted corn maze

× Expand Country Dreams Farm Facebook Plattsburgh’s Country Dreams Farm will open its cornfield for the annual haunted corn maze event on Oct. 27.

PLATTSBURGH | Step into the cornfield at your own risk.

That’s what Country Dreams Farm owner Melissa Monty-Provost said — and she wasn’t talking about trampling on crop or having guard dogs at the ready.

This Friday will mark the return of the farm’s haunted corn maze, now in its eighth year.

Those who dare to enter are guaranteed a scare. Everything from clowns to chainsaws are buried in its shadowy depths.

“They’re definitely going to see things that are scary,” she said.

Over 500 people showed up to combat the jumpscare-filled maze last year, and this year even more people are expected to visit.

“We’ve historically only done it one night,” Monty-Provost said.

But with the lack of other similar events in the area, they’ve had a swell of requests to expand the event to Friday night, she said.

Over the years the haunted maze has become a community effort. According to Monty-Provost, over 20 volunteers have signed up this year, eager to suit up and scare visitors.

“We have 20 or more volunteers from the community that live for this kind of stuff,” she said.

Because of the nature of the event, the recommended age group is 13 and up.

“But if parents choose to bring their kids… once you’re in there, you’re on your own.”

For the guests who opt to forgo the fear, a bonfire with hot cocoa and coffee is slated, and a local radio station will be on site playing Halloween-themed music.

The haunted corn maze will be open Oct. 27-28 from 7-10 p.m. at Country Dreams Farm on Pellerin Road. Tickets to enter are $8 per person.