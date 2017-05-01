Hundreds gather in Plattsburgh for climate rally

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh People’s Climate March, held April 29, was a local installment of a series of nationwide rallies in support of stronger environmental protection laws and renewable energy. Pictured are a group of protesters, signs in hand, preparing to march in downtown Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park was a flurry of activity Saturday as people from around the region gathered in support of stronger environmental protection laws and renewable energy.

The Plattsburgh People’s Climate March, part of a nationwide day of action, was organized by 20 local advocate groups, organizers said.

Though cloudy, the park was bathed in a warm light, a gentle breeze wafting over protesters as they gathered in the small downtown square.

“We’re concerned about the current administration’s energy policies,” said Saranac Lake resident Leslie Stevens. “Our energy policies are going down the tubes.”

Stevens said her primary worries revolved around what she called “the destruction of the Environmental Protection Agency,” the “gutting” of of the Endangered Species Act, and the possibility of oil drilling on public lands.

“It’s time to speak out and do everything to get our voices heard,” she said.

President Trump’s proposed federal spending plan includes deep cuts to the EPA.

Last month, the president signed an executive order to roll back Obama administration-era environmental regulations, a measure that granted the EPA the authority to repeal and replace the Clean Power Plan.

Trump also reversed course on the Keystone XL pipeline: a permit was issued by the State Department last month, a measure the president said will lead to increased energy independence.

Critics counter the pipeline will contribute to climate change.

A group of small children on Saturday smiled as they ran between the legs of ralliers, blowing bubbles at each other from bright-colored wands.

“There isn’t anything more important than clean water and air, when it comes to quality of life,” said Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (Ward 4). “Those are basic rights.

“As a country of great wealth, we have to make sure we’re ensuring that we have sustainable growth. We have to think, ‘How do we go into the future thinking about clean energy?’”

‘A GREEN AND DYING PLANET’

Plattsburgh City Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) told the crowd a story about her granddaughter’s 10th birthday.

“I asked my granddaughter, on her birthday, what she was looking forward to in the future,” said Armstrong. “She said to me, ‘I really look forward to growing up on a green and dying planet.’ I’ll never forget that.”

“We have to confront the extent of our collective responsibility,” she said.

John Davis, wildlife advocate and former director of the Adirondack Council, spoke about the need to preserve natural predators, including wolves and cougars, in the Adirondack Park.

“We probably have the closest thing to a healthy ecosystem in the Adirondack Park,” Davis said.

Davis also called for a cut in carbon consumption and a tax on carbon emissions. He also stressed the importance of supporting local land trusts.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read spoke briefly about his experiences with climate change while living in Alaska.

“When I was in Alaska, we already saw villages washing into the ocean,” he said. “To me, as a former teacher, it’s about what we leave for the next generation.”

One young Westport resident was honored for his advocacy work.

Evan Beech, 7, has worked as an environmental advocate in his town — even organizing a rally of his own in Westport earlier this year, said Read, who named Beech an honorable citizen of the North Country in recognition of his work.

‘HISTORIC EFFORTS’

The Plattsburgh People’s Climate March was held in solidarity with climate marches around the nation on April 29.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reinforced his administration’s commitment to environmental protection.

“The threat of climate change is real, and cannot be wished away by denial,” Cuomo said in a statement. “That’s why New York is making historic efforts to protect our natural lands and invest in a clean energy economy.”

The governor touted his administration’s efforts to position New York as a national leader in green policies, including increased funding for drinking water infrastructure and investments in solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy.

While Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) did not appear at the event, she met with representatives of the Union of Concerned Scientists on April 27 to discuss renewable energy and the lawmaker’s climate change resolution.

The lawmaker this session had also joined the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus to explore policy options to address climate change.