Hundreds march in Plattsburgh as part of nationwide protest

Kim Dedam
Protestors gathered in Plattsburgh's Trinity Park on Saturday, June 30 as part of the nationwide "Families Belong Together" day of action.
PLATTSBURGH | Hundreds of people gathered in Plattsburgh on Saturday as part of a nationwide “Families Belong Together” rally designed to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
"Contrary to the belief we are all rapists, drug addicts and drug dealers, we are not," said Tenzin Dorjee, a naturalized U.S. citizen and restaurateur from Bhutan. “We are hardworking, law-abiding citizens — or future citizens — of this great nation.”
NATIONWIDE ACTION
Protestors in over 700 cities nationwide denounced what has shaped up to be a full-fledged humanitarian crisis at the southern border that has seen more than 2,000 children separated from their families since April following their illegal entry to the country.
Dorjee said going through the legal immigration channels was difficult enough — he and his wife lost 30 pounds each during the six-month wait to learn of their fate — but couldn’t imagine the trauma for those forcefully separated from their children.
“But we were a family of three,” he said. “We were together and we were not separated.”
1 of 13
Pete DeMola
2 of 13
Pete DeMola
Sophie Ward, 25, of Plattsburgh, attended the rally with her son, Quincy.
3 of 13
Pete DeMola
4 of 13
Pete DeMola
5 of 13
Kim Dedam
6 of 13
Kim Dedam
7 of 13
Kim Dedam
8 of 13
Kim Dedam
9 of 13
Kim Dedam
10 of 13
Kim Dedam
11 of 13
Kim Dedam
12 of 13
Kim Dedam
13 of 13
Kim Dedam
Organizers counted 244 attendees at the rally, which unfolded under sweltering skies amid a mounting heatwave.
An event outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls district office drew 500 people, said organizers.
Protestors in Plattsburgh marched for 20 minutes downtown carrying signs with messages like “Silence is consent — I will not be silent” and “Keep the families, deport Trump” while cycling through a series of chants.
Marchers, many of whom dressed in white, congregated at Trinity Park to listen to a roster of guest speakers, including immigrants and representatives of numerous humanitarian and grassroots organizations, including Plattsburgh Cares, Adirondack Friends of Refugees, North Country SURJ and North Country RESPECT.
Organizers at the national level included MoveOn.Org, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Leadership Conference.
'COMPLETELY IMMORAL'
Many speakers said the U.S. is losing its values and status as a safe haven for those fleeing religious persecution and violence in their home countries.
Anna Epshteyn fled from Russia in 1990. Her parents had just $500 hidden in their shoes.
She was six.
“I think about how it would feel to be ripped from my mother’s arms in a moment when my family and I were at our most vulnerable,” Epshteyn said. “I think about how it would feel to arrive to the U.S. border seeking protection, only to have my pain criminalized.”
Several attendees said they were emotionally upset and depressed over images of children kept in cage-like settings in detention centers in Texas.
“I believe very strongly that the policy of family separation is completely immoral,” said Allison Lutz, 28, of Morrisonville, “and I want to join others who feel the the same way.”
Sophie Ward, 25, of Plattsburgh, attended with her son, Quincy.
She said she sympathizes with mothers who will do anything for their children.
“I think it’s inhumane, and I don’t think there are any circumstances that encourage separation,” Ward said. “It’s like something you see in history books, and it’s happening right now.”
The protests unfolded as the divided GOP-led House continues to struggle hash out an immigration fix.
A compromise bill was defeated last week, but lawmakers said they felt optimistic they could hash out legislation before the summer recess later this month.
Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized the policy, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she agreed with protestors that family separations needed to end.
“I agree with them that we need to pass standalone legislation that addresses family separation,” Stefanik told reporters last week in Queensbury.
CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE
While President Trump has signed an executive order ending the practice, some attendees said they didn’t have faith that a solution could be reached by traditional measures.
Luis Sierra, who came to the U.S. from Honduras in 1976, said prolonged civil disobedience may be necessary, citing women-powered efforts in Latin America and elsewhere.
“Marching may not be enough,” he said.
Mark Schneider, an immigration lawyer who spent seven years working with immigrants and refugees in Texas, agreed.
“The solution is not the law,” Schneider said. “The solution is people here, and people around the country who are willing to take time off from their schedules, from their lives, and turning out, and then voting.”
Epshteyn said that the current policy is just the latest in a long line of injustice and discrimination in the U.S., including slavery, the forced separation of Native American children from their families and the internment of Japanese-Americans in camps during World War II.
She urged attendees not to be “single-issue voters,” asking them to continue to fight all forms of injustice.
DISHEARTENED BY TONE
Plattsburgh Cares president Kathy Sajor reminded the crowd that informal family separation also takes place at the northern border with Canada and should not be overlooked.
Sajor recounted watching families say goodbye at the now-notorious Roxham Road crossing in Champlain.
“They know that if their families stay in the U.S., they risk being separated,” Sajor said. “So they send the mothers off with their children to Canada while these dads return to their jobs in the U.S.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said the Trump administration’s policy hasn’t been well thought out — calling it “reactionary” instead of proactive.
In nod to the woman in a dinosaur costume who was handing out space heater blankets to children — “A space blanket can’t replace Mom,” said the sign — Read he was pleased that city residents weren’t acting like “dinosaurs.”
“I’m really disheartened by the tone in this nation over the last year or two where we seem to have lost those values,” said Read, himself an immigrant from Canada. “But we haven’t lost those values in Plattsburgh.”
Dorjee said he often thinks twice about posting his thoughts on social media, citing the political climate and public mood.
“My family is fearing for my life because of the posts that I put online,” he said. “I never even imagined that this day would come. But will that stop me? It will not.”
The crowd cheered.
July 4 is fast approaching, Dorjee said, and like every other year for the past 18 years, he and his family will engage in a week of self-reflection, balancing a holiday and history lesson.
“I do that to honor all the people before us who have given us this freedom and this choice to learn about that,” he said, “and I will continue to do that as long as I live.”