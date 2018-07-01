Hundreds march in Plattsburgh as part of nationwide protest

× Expand Kim Dedam Protestors gathered in Plattsburgh's Trinity Park on Saturday, June 30 as part of the nationwide "Families Belong Together" day of action.

PLATTSBURGH | Hundreds of people gathered in Plattsburgh on Saturday as part of a nationwide “Families Belong Together” rally designed to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

"Contrary to the belief we are all rapists, drug addicts and drug dealers, we are not," said Tenzin Dorjee, a naturalized U.S. citizen and restaurateur from Bhutan. “We are hardworking, law-abiding citizens — or future citizens — of this great nation.”

NATIONWIDE ACTION

Protestors in over 700 cities nationwide denounced what has shaped up to be a full-fledged humanitarian crisis at the southern border that has seen more than 2,000 children separated from their families since April following their illegal entry to the country.

Dorjee said going through the legal immigration channels was difficult enough — he and his wife lost 30 pounds each during the six-month wait to learn of their fate — but couldn’t imagine the trauma for those forcefully separated from their children.

“But we were a family of three,” he said. “We were together and we were not separated.”

Organizers counted 244 attendees at the rally, which unfolded under sweltering skies amid a mounting heatwave.

An event outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls district office drew 500 people, said organizers.

Protestors in Plattsburgh marched for 20 minutes downtown carrying signs with messages like “Silence is consent — I will not be silent” and “Keep the families, deport Trump” while cycling through a series of chants.

Marchers, many of whom dressed in white, congregated at Trinity Park to listen to a roster of guest speakers, including immigrants and representatives of numerous humanitarian and grassroots organizations, including Plattsburgh Cares, Adirondack Friends of Refugees, North Country SURJ and North Country RESPECT.

Organizers at the national level included MoveOn.Org, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Leadership Conference.

'COMPLETELY IMMORAL'

Many speakers said the U.S. is losing its values and status as a safe haven for those fleeing religious persecution and violence in their home countries.

Anna Epshteyn fled from Russia in 1990. Her parents had just $500 hidden in their shoes.

She was six.

“I think about how it would feel to be ripped from my mother’s arms in a moment when my family and I were at our most vulnerable,” Epshteyn said. “I think about how it would feel to arrive to the U.S. border seeking protection, only to have my pain criminalized.”