Hundreds march in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | Over 150 people marched in Plattsburgh last Saturday to show their support for victims of the recent mass-shooting in Parkland, Florida and call for stricter gun control measures.

The event, which saw protesters march from SUNY Plattsburgh to Trinity Park, was a local installment of the March for Our Lives, a nationwide rally against gun violence led by students who survived the recent shooting at a Florida high school.

Ian Campbell, a 16-year-old Plattsburgh High School student, said that the march was a way to show their perspective and ensure that a mass shooting doesn’t happen again.

“The reality is that this can happen anywhere,” he said. “We’re in school every day. All day. We have to feel safe there. That has to be a priority.”

By Campbell’s side, Malcolm Suarez, 14, nodded his head.

Where older generations may have experienced fire drills or air-raid drills, some schools are now implementing active shooter drills.

“It’s definitely a little scary,” Suarez said.

More than 187,000 students have been exposed to gun violence at school since the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, according to the Washington Post.

STUDENTS SPEAK

Campbell and Suarez spoke to The Sun as the number of marchers around them swelled, filling the lobby of the Angell College Center at SUNY Plattsburgh.

As a North Country resident, Campbell understands why the Second Amendment is important and that hunting is popular here.

He’s a hunter himself.

But Campbell draws the line with rifles like the one used in the Parkland shooting.

“You do not need an assault rifle to take down game,” Campbell said. “That’s meant for people.”

Campbell called for a ban on high-capacity magazines, bump-stocks and rifles like the AR-15.

“We also need better background checks,” Suarez said.

Suarez and Campbell marched from Rugar Street down Broad Street before making their way past the Clinton County Government Center and into Trinity Park.

Quin Lee, a Plattsburgh High School student, delivered an impassioned speech to protesters there.

“My life is not up for debate,” she said, her voice echoing through the park. “Whatever weapon you want in your home should not overthrow my life.”